EGE Haina Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

In a ceremony headed by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, the first phase of the SIBA Energy natural gas thermoelectric plant, located in the municipality of Boca Chica, Santo Domingo province, was inaugurated. The plant is owned by the SIBA Energy Corporation consortium, made up of the Haina Electricity Generating Company (EGE Haina), SGN Energía and Monte Río Power Corporation, national companies with long experience in the electricity and energy markets.

SIBA Energy has a nominal capacity of 210 megawatts in its first stage of open cycle operation. With the development of the combined cycle, it will reach a capacity of up to 280 megawatts, as a result of the additional energy production from the recovery of exhaust heat from the turbines.

The power plant is made up of twelve natural gas turbines, with alternate capacity to operate with diesel and hydrogen. They are state-of-the-art Titan model units, manufactured by Solar Turbines, a subsidiary of the Caterpillar group. There are more than 16,000 Titan turbines operating in 100 countries. These modular equipment, quick to install, are ideal for producing efficient energy with a low environmental impact. They operate silently, without vibrations and with levels of gas emissions that will barely reach 11% of the maximum limits allowed by national regulations.

The rapid start-up capacity of the turbines, combined with their flexibility to operate in blocks, make SIBA ENERGY an ideal addition to the national electricity system, as it can contribute to meeting the growing demand for electricity and to modulate the needs of peaks in demand, to complement the generation of renewable energies and to act as a reserve for emergencies due to failures and scheduled maintenance of other plants.

The president of SIBA Energy and vice president of EGE Haina, Luis Mejía Brache, expressed that due to its characteristics "this plant comes to support the Dominican electrical system with silent, flexible units and impressive response capacity."

Likewise, the executive affirmed that SIBA is the result of the association of three large companies, which has made it possible to fulfill in record time, through an investment of 225 million dollars, the commitment to develop this plant, to contribute to national development. with new energy, reliable and sustainable.

Mejía Brache stressed that this plant “is the product of the Government's vision for the sustainable electrical development of the Dominican Republic; of the trust and commitment of the shareholders in the future of the Dominican nation; the support of government and municipal authorities; as well as the financiers who have made it possible to have the necessary resources”.

The project has been financed in its initial stage by the Free Closed Investment Fund for the Development of Dominican Infrastructures I, managed by the Sociedad Administradora de Fondos de Inversión Universal, SA (AFI Universal). The international financial entity CIFI Asset Management acts as the financing manager.

In her words on behalf of Monte Río Power Corporation, Elena Viyella de Paliza, indicated that "equipment suppliers, engineers and contractors and sub-contractors have done a great job breaking records for the installation of a power plant of this magnitude in the country. All while they have assured us of a well-done construction, complying with all safety and quality standards”.

Similarly, the act included the words of Antonio Almonte, Minister of Energy and Mines, who positively assessed the importance of this project for the National Interconnected Electric System, SENI.

SIBA Energy will inject power and energy into the system through long-term contracts with the distribution companies (EDENORTE, EDESUR, EDEESTE) as a result of an International Public Bidding process, implemented by the Dominican Government as part of the strategy to address growth in the country's energy demand.

During the construction of this first phase of the simple cycle, 400 direct jobs and 1,200 indirect jobs have been generated. EGE Haina, the largest public-private company in the country, will be the operator of this plant.

The president cut the ribbon accompanied by senior officials and representatives of the SIBA Energy consortium.