Snapshot: The slow growth of energy storage in Mexico
Mexico has been slower to boost investment in battery storage deployment for the electric power grid than regional peers like Chile and Brazil.
While in Chile over 50 projects with a storage component are in some stage of development, and over 80 in Brazil, only a handful are currently moving forward in Mexico, according to the BNamericas database.
The only one in construction is the US$1bn Puerto Peñasco solar park, which has a 10MW storage component that will become operational by 2027, hooked up to a 1GW photovoltaic plant.
The project is being built by federal power company CFE and is part of a broader solar-storage portfolio the utility plans to build in the northern state of Sonora with US financing through the US$48bn Plan Sonora initiative. Four parks with similar characteristics to Puerto Peñasco are planned for the next decade.
Another storage project involves the US$68mn Delicias solar park in Guanajuato, which is meant to supply a green hydrogen production plant and a battery storage system of unspecified capacity.
The project received authorization from regulator CRE to modify its start date last year, and must now begin construction by July 2024 with work expected to take two years.
The Neptuno 1 solar park in San Luis Potosí state is similarly focused on green hydrogen production with a battery storage component, and has been in the environmental review process since June 2021.
While regulatory and permitting complexities have made it difficult to incorporate storage into large-scale projects, storage-as-service initiatives for industrial consumers have been offered by several firms, including FRV, Quartux and Wärtsilä.
Wärtsilä also said in 2021 it would build a 10MW battery storage terminal for the 50MW Coromuel wind farm in Baja California Sur state, a project that started operations last year.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Mexico)
Snapshot: The slow growth of energy storage in Mexico
While in Chile over 50 projects with a storage component are in some stage of development, and over 80 in Brazil, only a handful are currently movi...
Mexico's energy regulators: A story of control
Control is the common theme in the way Mexican authorities understand the energy sector. As long as a regulator complies with federal policy and he...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Los Cuervos solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Mexico Lindo Solar PV I photovoltaic park, El Chapote
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Pinos solar photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Central Photovoltaic Saint Lucia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: San Francisco photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Chona I solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Saturno Solar photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Peñoles photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Sunora Power Generation Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cansahcab Wind Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Transportes Muciño S.A. de C.V.
- Company: SeisImagen Ingeniería S.A. de C.V.
- Company: Illuminare & Solar S.A. de C.V.
- Company: APR grúas y logística
- Company: Hi-Tec Construccion S.A. de C.V.
- Company: Siemens Gamesa Latam
- Company: Capital Energético Mexicano (CEM)