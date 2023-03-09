Mexico has been slower to boost investment in battery storage deployment for the electric power grid than regional peers like Chile and Brazil.

While in Chile over 50 projects with a storage component are in some stage of development, and over 80 in Brazil, only a handful are currently moving forward in Mexico, according to the BNamericas database.

The only one in construction is the US$1bn Puerto Peñasco solar park, which has a 10MW storage component that will become operational by 2027, hooked up to a 1GW photovoltaic plant.

The project is being built by federal power company CFE and is part of a broader solar-storage portfolio the utility plans to build in the northern state of Sonora with US financing through the US$48bn Plan Sonora initiative. Four parks with similar characteristics to Puerto Peñasco are planned for the next decade.

Another storage project involves the US$68mn Delicias solar park in Guanajuato, which is meant to supply a green hydrogen production plant and a battery storage system of unspecified capacity.

The project received authorization from regulator CRE to modify its start date last year, and must now begin construction by July 2024 with work expected to take two years.

The Neptuno 1 solar park in San Luis Potosí state is similarly focused on green hydrogen production with a battery storage component, and has been in the environmental review process since June 2021.

While regulatory and permitting complexities have made it difficult to incorporate storage into large-scale projects, storage-as-service initiatives for industrial consumers have been offered by several firms, including FRV, Quartux and Wärtsilä.

Wärtsilä also said in 2021 it would build a 10MW battery storage terminal for the 50MW Coromuel wind farm in Baja California Sur state, a project that started operations last year.