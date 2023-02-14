Press Release

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from Southern Perú.

February 14, 2023

A 27% advance has been recorded in construction of the first Applied Research Center and specialized laboratories in the country financed by Southern Perú through the Works for Taxes modality, at the National University of San Agustín (UNSA) in Arequipa.

It is the first building dedicated exclusively to the development of research within a university in Peru. It consists of five floors where 25 state-of-the-art technology laboratories will be implemented, divided into specialties: General Physical-Chemical Processes, for Food, Materials 1 and 2, ICT, Environment and Gases.

Each floor has been designed to allow interior modifications, in terms of divisions, according to the needs of the researchers and their teams. Likewise, it will have all the safety regulations established in case of earthquakes.

The research center will allow the development of projects in the field of engineering with the support of national and international universities. Its execution requires 63 million soles and is being built in the Engineering Area of the UNSA since last July.

"At UNSA, research is a process that is advancing in great strides and for this, specialized environments are needed and we are proud to make this important project a reality in Arequipa for the benefit of thousands of university students," said the rector of the university, Dr. Hugo Rojas Flores, during the inspection visit to the works.

The university authority highlighted the importance of this project, not only for the academic development for the benefit of the university, but also for the impact that each piece of research must generate to solve scientific and social problems.

It is estimated that the works will be completed by the third quarter of 2023.