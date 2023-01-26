Statkraft Peru acquires two renewable energy projects in the north and south of the country
Statkraft Peru statement
“With this acquisition, Statkraft Peru could double its electrical potential once these projects come into operation, through 100% renewable, non-conventional energy, in regions of the country with the best conditions for wind and solar projects. We have the goal of growing with non-conventional renewable energy plants and we hope to have a portfolio of at least five or six projects soon”, highlights Juan Antonio Rozas, Country Manager of Statkraft Peru.
The LUPI solar energy project, located in Carumas, Moquegua, has a capacity of 150 MW. The radiation in the area exceeds that of the projects and solar parks developed by Statkraft in the region; This is due to the fact that the radiation level is slightly lower than that of the Atacama desert in Chile, considered the best region in the world for the production of photovoltaic energy. In addition, it would be the highest photovoltaic solar plant in the world, since it is located at more than 4,500 meters above sea level.
For its part, the EMMA wind energy project, located in Sechura, Piura, in its first stage has a capacity of 72 MW. In a second stage, it will have approximately 408 MW of hybrid generation, since it will have a combination of wind and solar power. This would be the first hybrid plant in operation in Peru.
To date, the studies and permits are being completed, which will allow the construction phase to begin during the 2024-2025 periods.
Both projects are among the most competitive in the market and have good soil conditions for the construction phase, close interconnection points, and easy land and sea access.
It should be noted that Statkraft Peru's current installed capacity (450 MW) is entirely hydroelectric; Therefore, when the LUPI and EMMA projects come into operation, they will diversify and optimize the company's electricity generation, which could reach 1,080 MW of installed capacity to contribute to the development of Peru. Wind energy will complement the lower hydroelectric production in the dry season and solar technology will contribute to production in the hours of greatest radiation with the leveling of production peaks during the year.
In addition, the development of various social projects in the areas of influence is planned, in line with the highest environmental, social and compliance standards.
News in: Electric Power (Peru)
Statkraft Peru acquires two renewable energy projects in the north and south of the country
With the aim of increasing its electricity production, accelerating the development of the company's projects, and as part of its solid commitment ...
ProInversón accelerates PPP push
Peru's private investment agency wants to award PPPs worth US$3bn this year in efforts to rekindle interest in the mechanism.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)
Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)
