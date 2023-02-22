Suma Móvil expects to reach between 100,000 and 200,000 users with its virtual mobile network operator (MVNO) platform in Colombia this year.

The company offers a complete MVNO package of core network and business support services (BSS).

In Colombia, Suma has signed contracts with over 30 companies. Globally, it has operations in 17 countries and more than 600 MVNOs implemented.

“We have been very well received by ISPs in Colombia and in Latin America,” Suma Móvil Colombia head Juan Carlos Buitrago told BNamericas.

“It is no secret to anyone that the situation of medium or small ISPs has been complicated by competition, ARPUs have dropped, and this has put them in a complex situation. Mobile becomes like a lifeline, because for them it is very attractive to be able to launch the service to complement their internet and television offer,” he added.

The company has just presented its convergent BSS that allows operators to have their own business system, fully integrated with the operation of their fiber and TV service.

Suma Móvil bets on the expansion of 4G. “Thanks to this technology, we are reaching places where we could not reach before,” Buitrago said.

The platform is operating on the Tigo network, with integration into the Movistar network ongoing. “The strategy is to have both networks. There are areas where Telefónica [Movistar] is very strong and works very well, and in those areas we will work with this network,” he said.

MVNOs in Colombia reach a joint market share of 5% in voice services, according to the latest report from regulator CRC. In data, participation is between 2.7% and 3%, according to Buitrago.

In mature markets, MVNO participation reaches 15%. "I think it is very feasible that next year, 2024, we are reaching these levels of penetrations if the market conditions prevail," he added.

Buitrago said several platform companies have been betting jointly on the MVNO market, which is why rapid growth in market share is expected. In addition to Suma Móvil, Plintron recently launched in Colombia.

IoT

Suma Móvil seeks to be an IoT enabler by connecting devices and artificial intelligence platforms. “There is an opportunity for operators with specialized technology to be launched, providing additional security for this type of machine-to-machine connections,” Buitrago said.

“Several projects, pilots and commercial ones, are being worked on,” he said. “We have been talking about the internet of things for several years, and it is something that I could say is already here, it is being seen. We are already growing in connections and the entire ecosystem is created. It has a big reception,” he added.

Buitrago expects significant growth in the number of connections over the next years.

The arrival of 5G will also boost this sector. A spectrum tender is planned for this year.