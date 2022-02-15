Bolivia
Press Release

Supreme Decree No. 4667 increases the number of reserved areas in favor of YPFB and streamlines exploration and exploitation activities

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Crude oil Subsea Natural Gas Drilling rigs Mexican Mix Shale Oil Tight gas Heavy oil WTI Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Upstream Company Coalbed methane Legislation & Regulation Type of hydrocarbons Upstream Location Oil sands Brent Shallow waters Offshore Shale gas  Onshore Geological mapping / Surveys

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address