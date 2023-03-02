US-based Talos Energy has provided the first details regarding the development of the promising Zama oil field off the coast of Mexico’s Tabasco state.

Zama is being developed in partnership with national oil company Pemex.

According to Talos, its production sharing contract with Pemex allows it to recover the significant costs it incurred during the field's discovery and appraisal phases, with up to 60% of the value of the extracted hydrocarbons each month being allocated for this purpose.

After costs, royalties will be assigned, with different rates set depending on the type of hydrocarbons extracted. Any value accrued on top of costs and royalty payments will be considered the field's operating profits, of which Talos will take a cut of 31%, the company said in a filing with the SEC in the US.

The field's partners, which include Wintershall and Harbour Energy as part of a Talos-led consortium as well as Pemex, are expected to file a joint development plan for the field with hydrocarbons regulator CNH this month.

CNH has been unable to authorize exploration, appraisal or development plans for two months as no replacements have been appointed to fill the agency's vacant seats.

According to Talos, the fact that Zama will be operated by Pemex results in "a limited ability to influence operations and associated costs" and puts the field's successful development beyond its control, increasing the project's risk.

Zama, in which Talos holds a 17.35% interest, has had a rocky development history. The most promising oil field discovered (in 2017) by a private player in Mexico since exploration and production was opened up to the private sector in 2014, it is estimated to contain 700Mb.

In 2019 the area was found to cross into a concession operated by Pemex. After both firms failed to reach a unitization agreement in March 2021, the decision was put in the hands of energy ministry Sener, which in July of that year made Pemex Zama's operator. While Talos initially said it would challenge the decision in international courts, it is now actively collaborating with Pemex through a unit operating committee.