Tensions rise after Pan American Silver shuts Argentina mine
Workers have occupied the offices of Minera Tritón, a subsidiary of Pan American Silver, which operated the Manantial Espejo gold-silver mine in Argentina that is now closing down.
The workers claim that the company has not complied with the law and is leaving the area without options for at least 200 employees who have lost their jobs. The mine was the main driver of the economy of the town of Gobernador Gregores in Santa Cruz province.
They also argue that Pan American Silver has ignored proposals to lessen the impact on the town and make the closure process more gradual.
“Very significant damage will be caused to mining in Santa Cruz,” union leader Javier Castro was quoted as saying by local media. “We're aware that mining has a beginning and an end, but we're questioning the methodology because it's like leaving through the back door and then it's every man for himself.”
"We took over the deposit peacefully, or what is left of the deposit, because they've made an atrocious mess, so what we've done is a wake-up call," he added.
The union, AOMA, has called for the site to be converted into a mining school to provide training to local people and allow them to acquire specialized knowledge to be able to reenter the labor market.
Resources at the COSE deposit were exhausted in April 2022 after 15 years of operations and processing at Manantial Espejo and the Joaquín deposit ended in January, Pan American Silver said in its 4Q22 results report.
Output in 2022 was 26,600oz gold and 3.5Moz silver.
Castro criticized that Pan American seems more interested in efforts to acquire the Cerro Moro asset in the same province via a US$4.8bn joint bid with Agnico Eagle for Yamana Gold, whose portfolio involves several mines in Latin America. Cerro Moro’s 2022 guidance was 95,000oz gold and 5.3Moz silver.
Argentina's total mining exports reached US$3.86bn last year, with gold accounting for US$2.16bn and silver US$802mn.
But the sector is grappling with increasing FX costs and problems to import inputs.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Lithium Americas targets major project in Argentina
Through the acquisition of fellow Canadian Arena Minerals, Lithium Americas looks to advance a large lithium project in Salta province.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Arizaro (Litica-LSC)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Salinas Grandes salar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Rio Grande Salar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Pastos Grandes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Laguna Verde (Argentina)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Rio Grande
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Laguna Salada
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Salar de Olaroz Expansion Phase 2 (Sales de Jujuy)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: La Coipita
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Virginia-Santa Rita
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Liex S.A. (Liex)
-
Liex S.A. (Liex) is a wholly owned Argentinean subsidiary of Neo Lithium Corp. Liex owns the Tres Quebradas (3Q) lithium carbonate project, which encompasses 28.900ha of salt la...
- Company: Patagonia Gold S.A. (Patagonia Gold)
-
Patagonia Gold, the Argentine subsidiary of Canada-based Patagonia Gold Corp., is engaged in precious metals exploration in southern Argentina's Patagonia region. In this area, ...
- Company: Austin Powder Argentina S.A. (Austin Powder Argentina)
-
Austin Powder Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of US industrial explosive company Austin Powder International, manufactures industrial explosives and provides blasting services for ...
- Company: Imec Ingeniería 360°
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cerro Vanguardia S.A. (CVSA)
-
The mining company Cerro Vanguardia, S.A. (CVSA), based in Argentina, is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold and silver in the mining concession Cerro Vang...
- Company: Posco Argentina S.A.U. (Posco Argentina)
-
Posco Argentina, a local subsidiary of the global steel producer based in the Republic of Korea, owns the comprehensive lithium project Sal de Oro, located in the Salar del Muer...
- Company: Mirasol Resources Argentina
- Company: Wood Argentina
- Company: Siemens S.A. (Siemens Argentina)
-
Siemens Argentina is the local unit of German electrical engineering and electronics firm Siemens. Siemens has been present in the country since 1857 and has offices in Buenos A...