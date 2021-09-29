Ecuador
Press Release

The Cuyabeno Power Plant began the delivery of electricity to the Block 58 oil field in Ecuador

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Upstream Company Oil sands Shale gas  NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Brent Coal Generation Subsea Natural Gas Generation Shale Oil Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Bunker oil/Diesel oil Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Heavy oil Natural Gas Crude oil Combined cycle Thermo Tight gas Location Type of hydrocarbons Offshore Deepwater WTI Coalbed methane Fossil fuels Shallow waters Fuel oils Upstream

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address