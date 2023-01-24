This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

IFT press release

The Plenary of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) issues the Regulatory Provisions on Satellite Communication (Regulatory Provisions) the objective of which is to update and make the regulatory framework more flexible in accordance with technological advances in the field of satellite communication.

The Regulatory Provisions provide legal certainty to all participants in the satellite sector environment, as it is a comprehensive legal instrument on the matter that systematically links the existing regulation. The procedures and deadlines for the various procedures contemplated in said regulation are clearly established, and the mechanisms for compliance, efficiency and effectiveness of said Provisions are defined.

It seeks to encourage investment and the provision of more services through national satellite systems or foreign satellite systems, in addition to promoting development and technological innovation, to provide more possibilities of access to telecommunications and broadcasting through satellites in remote or difficult-to-access areas, which translates into a greater offer to end users, and thus contribute to the pillars of the satellite policy of the Mexican State such as social inclusion, economic and technological development, as well as international cooperation and national security.

The Regulatory Provisions aim to generate a more efficient and competitive market for satellite communication and orbital resources by regulating the use, exploitation and operation of Geostationary Orbital Positions (POG), satellite orbits with their respective associated frequency bands, missions of short duration, communication with space vehicles and the terrestrial complementary service for satellite systems.

For the elaboration of this new normative framework, figures and articles of the Satellite Communication Regulations were considered, which served as support to develop a regime in accordance with the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law, clearer and more updated, which is reflected in the text of the Regulatory Provisions, therefore the Satellite Communication Regulation would be replaced by this new provision.

Among the main topics addressed by this new regulation are: the introduction of the figure of "generic authorization" of transmitting earth stations (or blanket license), through which through a single license the deployment and operation is authorized of various models of transmitting earth stations, which will give more agility and flexibility to the deployment of satellite infrastructure.

It makes private use for radio amateur purposes via satellite more flexible, replacing the current model with a simplified registration with the Institute. It considers short-duration missions, which are of great importance for research and innovation by public higher education institutions, and the proper regulation of a Satellite Replacement Plan, deorbiting, relocation, and operation in inclined orbit to search for guarantee the preservation of the orbital resources assigned in favor of the Mexican State.

The Regulatory Provisions were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on January 23, 2023 and will enter into force 30 business days after its publication.