IFT press release

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Plenary of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), unanimously resolved, in its VIII ordinary session, the conditions to which Teléfonos de México, SAB de CV (Telmex), and Teléfonos del Noroeste, SA de CV (Telnor) must abide. , with the granting of concession titles that will allow them to continue providing the services they currently offer.

The granting of both titles is given in compliance with the Resolution approved by the Plenary, in December 2016, in which the validity of the concessions is extended for a period of 30 years from March 11, 2026 in the case of Telmex and May 27, 2026 for Telnor. The current concessions date from August 10, 1990 and December 7, 1990, respectively.

This decision encourages more Mexicans to be connected, ensuring that a greater number of populations in rural areas have access to services and that technological advances continue for the benefit of users in the country.

In the 2016 Resolution, the Plenary of the IFT established that the conditions of both concessions would be notified in the first quarter of 2023. Therefore, the titles that are now granted update the conditions already established, considering the market context, the framework legislation and regulations in force, as well as the economic and social reality of the country.

Likewise, it allows the operation of concessionaires in the telecommunications sector efficiently and under conditions that do not affect competition and free competition.

Among the conditions to which Telmex and Telnor must abide, stand out the obligations related to the Service and Universal Coverage, in order to ensure that the largest possible amount of the population has the services provided under the concessions, especially the one that is located in remote areas and with limited access. For this, companies must meet criteria and elements for the formulation of Universal Coverage programs based on the new regulatory conditions and technological availability, for the benefit of the population.

Likewise, the concession titles were built based on a modern approach to be consistent with current legislation; as is the case of the regulation regarding: Code of commercial practices, Quality of Service, Presentation of technical, statistical and accounting information, among others.

It is important to note that, in accordance with the 2016 Extension Resolution, the issuance of concession titles does not imply the granting of a single concession for commercial use or the authorization of additional services to those contained in the current concessions of these concessionaires due to because they are part of the Preponderant Economic Agent in the telecommunications sector (AEPT).

Both Telmex and Telnor will have to continue complying with the provisions of the asymmetric regulation, as well as with the other legal provisions to which they are subject.

With the granting of the concession titles to Telmex and Telnor, the Institute complies with the provisions of the extension resolutions and modernizes the conditions under which these concessionaires operate in the telecommunications sector, allowing them to continue providing their authorized services within the legal framework. and current regulations.