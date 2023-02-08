This is a machine translation of TIM's press release

Rio de Janeiro, February 07, 2023 - TIM Brasil reinforces its commitment to the quality and efficiency of customer service and starts to adopt the SAS Forecast Server solution, an automated tool focused on forecasting consumer demand in its support channels . The platform allows the company, which has approximately 68 million customers, to have greater accuracy and efficiency in service management, generating high-quality forecasts quickly and automatically.

The tool automatically calculates the expected attendance for each month, taking into account variables such as seasonality, account expirations, service suspensions, among others. Based on this information, it is possible to predict, for example, the days and times when a peak service is expected and prepare the teams to offer the best experience.

“With the automated process and more accurate data, we were able to predict volumes and costs. The more accurate our projections are, the better the cost and operational performance. In the Prepaid pilot project, we have already noticed benefits such as the reduction of deviation in volume by 20% and the increase in the time of consultants dedicated to analysis from 60% to 80%”, comments Angela Montet, Director of Customer Relations Monitoring at TIM Brasil .

To start the project, TIM and SAS carried out, over the course of a year, a pilot project in the base of Prepaid customers and developed different models until reaching the final format. With monitoring by the strategic teams, it was possible to define the main variables and arrive at the version that is already being used. Currently, the project is operating in the Prepaid and Control segments, with plans to expand to Postpaid and Corporate Voice in 2023.

Next steps

With the adoption of the tool, the next steps include the evolution in statistical modeling, including the use of Artificial Intelligence elements through SAS Visual Forecasting, which creates forecasts quickly and automatically using machine learning techniques. In addition, the idea is to expand the methodology to all service channels.

“We continue to evolve to increasingly offer the best experience to our customers and make service a differential. The implementation of the tool meets this objective, allowing a leap in the team's ability to identify correlations between events and customer contact behavior in a quicker and more assertive way”, emphasizes Angela.





about SAS

SAS is a leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to turn data into intelligence. SAS gives you “THE POWER TO KNOW”. Check out the website: www.sas.com/br.

About TIM

“Evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom” is the purpose of TIM, a leading operator in mobile coverage and 4G presence. Pioneer in 5G tests, it is also ready to be a protagonist of the technology that will revolutionize different sectors of society, in line with its signature: “Imagine the possibilities”. Committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices, it is part of important portfolios on the Brazilian stock exchange, such as the Novo Mercado, S&P/B3 Brasil ESG and the Corporate Sustainability Index. It is listed in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022, which brings together the most sustainable companies in the world, and was the first operator to obtain ISO 37001 certification for combating bribery. It is also part of the Bloomberg Gender Equity Index and leads, among companies in Brazil and in the global telecom sector, the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index. For more information, visit www.tim.com.br.



