Trinidad and Tobago
News

Trinidad gas output forecast to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Shale Oil Subsea Offshore Shale gas  Oil sands Location Legislation & Regulation Heavy oil Mexican Mix Upstream Company Crude oil Tight gas Natural Gas Geological mapping / Surveys Drilling rigs Production Onshore Trade LNG Shallow waters Upstream Brent WTI Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address