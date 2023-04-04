Turkey’s Karpowership courts Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago’s energy minister Stuart Young and Şander Gürbüz, board advisor at Istanbul-based Karpowership, met in Port of Spain.
The Turkish company presented its floating power plant vessels, which, according to Karpowership, range from 30MW to 470MW and can be delivered in less than 60 days.
“Flexibility was a key component addressed as these ships can be relocated to different locations as well as switch between different fuel types depending on the availability and affordability of fuels,” the ministry said in a statement.
Gürbüz was accompanied by Bengü Yiğitgüden, Turkey’s ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.
In the region, Karpowership previously secured contracts in an emergency call held in Brazil and recently landed a contract in the Dominican Republic’s process to procure 400MW.
Also read Turkish group pitches 258MW gas project to DomRep authorities
In Ecuador, the Turkish group is a prequalifier in the public selection process for the concession of a 400MW natural gas-fired plant.
Additionally, the power provider has anchored vessels in Cuba to help mitigate that country’s energy crisis.
DOOR KNOCKING
Other visits in recent weeks to Young included that of representatives from Nutrien and Denbury who offered technical support to the ministry and NGC regarding carbon reduction solutions.
And there was a visit by Naveen Jindal, chairman of India’s Jindal Steel & Power.
