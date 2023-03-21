Leveraging existing infrastructure and adopting a shared access model – along with carrying out community engagement and development work – is deemed vital to Chile’s green hydrogen plans.

Port infrastructure in Magallanes and Antofagasta regions is on the radar, against a backdrop of gradually waning hydrocarbons activity in the former and a shift away from coal-fired power generation in the latter as part of a wider push, freeing up infrastructure capacity.

Export-scale hydrogen projects are planned for both regions.

Sharing infrastructure is “fundamental,” said Rodrigo Vásquez, energy program coordinator at Giz Chile, a Germany-Chile technical cooperation entity.

Vásquez said that having the likes of port infrastructure in place plays a role in helping de-risk projects, adding that shared infrastructure would help reduce costs and impact.

He spoke during Fichtner Forum Hydrogen Chile 2023, an industry seminar hosted in Chilean capital Santiago by Fichtner, a German engineering and consulting firm that is planning to open a Chilean office.

A Fichtner presentation said that, based on project experience, one single entity should construct grid, pipeline and auxiliary infrastructure.

Chile’s state-run hydrocarbons company Enap has a refinery and terminal complex in Magallanes, known as Gregorio, along with an LPG plant and terminal, and a network of natural gas pipelines and LPG ducts, among other assets in the region. Most of the hydrocarbons are processed in two other refineries, in Valparaíso and Biobío regions, respectively.

In November 2021, Enap’s crude oil and gas production in Magallanes was 5,605m3 and 70.4Mm3, respectively, compared with 4,503m3 and 31.4Mm3 corresponding to contracts involving private sector players.

Enap has already signed MOUs linked to planned hydrogen projects in Magallanes, and has begun an infrastructure analysis, a Dutch-Chilean trade event was told last quarter.

In Antofagasta and other regions, as part of a national plan, the private sector is retiring coal-fired generation units. Companies are already looking at their next steps for the assets.

The seminar was told that hydrogen planning work also involves looking at how to ensure local communities and economies benefit from green hydrogen investment. This, in turn, would also help support project development.

Energy minister Diego Pardow said the State’s role was to be a facilitator. His predecessor, Claudio Huepe, said last year that "we believe in the strong role of the private sector, but we believe also that the State can play a much stronger role in articulating, coordinating the necessary actions in order for this industrial development to actually happen, and also to be sustainable.”

Infrastructure is one of three pillars of the green hydrogen roadmap being prepared by the government and which is due by end-August. The other two pillars encompass investment and institutions, and sustainability and local development.

Chile already has a green hydrogen strategy in place. Pardow said the roadmap marked a shift in the government’s focus, from “strategic to tactical.”

Chile aims to have 5GW of hydrogen capacity operating and under development by 2025. By 2030, the goal is to produce green hydrogen for under US$1.5/kg and have 25GW of electrolyzer capacity.

CHILE'S HYDROGEN PROJECTS

Chile is home to 46 publicly announced hydrogen projects that are in the development phase, sector chamber H2 Chile said during a conference last week.

Projects targeting local offtakers and leveraging existing infrastructure and know-how are likely to lead the charge, followed by gigawatt-scale export facilities from the second half of the decade.

Twenty projects are planned for northern Chile, which has world-class solar resources and a large mining sector. Thirteen target central Chile, home to steel, oil, glass, pulp, agriculture, chemical, fishing and transport industries, while 13 are planned for windswept Magallanes.