Brazil
News

Veolia looks to increase Brazil biomethane output, power generation

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 17, 2023
Natural Gas Generation Capacity Biofuels Production
Veolia Brasil plans to deploy new installations for the production of biomethane and energy at its waste management centers in São Paulo and Santa Catarina states, a spokesperson for the company told BNamericas. 

The French company’s plants in São Paulo and Iperó (São Paulo state) and Biguaçu (Santa Catarina) have 12,400kW of installed renewable energy capacity, enough to supply a city of approximately 42,000 people.

They currently operate in the non-regulated power market as independent producers. 

Last June, Veolia began capturing and flaring biogas at its Brusque waste management center in Santa Catarina (pictured). 

The flare plant captures 2,000Nm3/h of biogas produced from waste that is taken to the landfill operated by the company. 

Studies are being carried out to define whether the biogas from Brusque will be destined for biomethane production or for electricity generation. 

In addition, the Brusque center will generate carbon credits by destroying the methane in the biogas.

With the biogas plant in Brusque, the company has four projects in operation in Brazil. Together, they total 80mn reais (US$15mn) in investment and avoid the emission of 1,464,821t/y of CO2e, according to the company.

In 2022, Veolia Brasil avoided more than 1.4Mt of greenhouse gases, which are generated through the valorization of the methane produced in the decomposition of the organic waste from the company’s waste management centers. 

For 2023, Veolia Brasil’s goal is to reduce CO2eq by 1.5Mt.

The Veolia group is present in five continents with 230,000 employees, assisting cities and industries in the design and implementation of customized solutions for water, waste and energy management. 

As of 2021, the group brought drinking water to 79mn people and provided sanitation services to 61mn, in addition to producing nearly 48TWh and recovering 48Mt of waste. 

The Veolia group’s consolidated revenue was 28.5bn euros in 2021.

