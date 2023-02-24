Dominican Republic
News

Works on US$550mn Dominican metro line No. 2-C advance

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
New Stage Public Investment Metro
The US$550mn, 7.3km metro line No. 2-C of the Dominican Republic’s capital, Santo Domingo, is reportedly 65% complete.

Works started in February 2022, and operations should start in 2024. The expansion is part of a package which also involves the Santiago monorail and the Santo Domingo metropolitan train.

Transport rearrangement entity Opret is overseeing the works, which involve five new stations to connect the city’s western part and Santo Domingo’s public transport network. 

The five new stations are Manoguayabo, Avenida Monumental, Avenida Prolongación 27 de febrero, Pantoja and Los Alcarrizos, the latter planned to link to the US$126mn line No. 2 of Santo Domingo’s cable car system, currently in the testing phase and expected to start operations soon. 

The expansion’s 800m underground section, for which 60 lots were bought or expropriated, is being built by local firm Ingeniería Estrella. The tunnel will connect María Montez station and the elevated stretch starting at Manoguayabo. Once civil works are completed, the electromechanical installation phase will start.

According to news outlet El Dinero, nearly 100 headers and piles for the viaduct have been installed. 

Meanwhile, Opret launched tender OPRET-DAF-CM-2023-0002 for evaluation services for the completion and interior finishes of the stations. Tender OPRET-CCC-LPI-2022-0012 was related to fabrication, supply, installation and start-up of the electrical substations for the line, according to records on procurement site Comprasdominicana.

In December, Opret launched two tenders for the construction of the 6.5km elevated viaduct deck’s side walls and in September Opret launched a tender for the manufacture, transport and installation of post-tensioned beams for the viaduct.

Line No. 2-C will benefit 732,500 residents, according to officials.

Former public works minister Ramón Pepín told BNamericas in January that the line is a signature project of the current administration, which also has plans to build beltways and a Santo Domingo-Santiago rail link.

The expansion is expected to be inaugurated in 2024.

  Company: Conidec S.R.L.  (Conidec)
  Conidec S.R.L. is a construction company based in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic. Together with local firms Constructora Rizek & Asociados and Moll Constructora, the comp...
  Company: Cemex Dominicana, S.A.  (Cemex Dominicana)
  Mexican cement firm Cemex founded Cemex Dominicana in 1995 to produce and sell cement, lime and concrete in the Dominican Republic. The subsidiary owns a cement plant, ten concr...

