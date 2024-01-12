Chile's mining sector hails permitting reform proposals
The mining sector has applauded reform proposals for Chile’s environmental impact assessment system (SEIA) that are expected to reduce permitting times.
While presenting the two reforms that are part of a growth agenda, President Gabriel Boric said the changes were essential to encourage investments, generate jobs, and meet high environmental and social standards.
The first reform targets the sectoral permitting system, incorporating measures such as proportionality and risk criteria, deadlines and the creation of a public body to enforce regulations. The reform is expected to reduce permitting time by at least 24%.
Economy undersecretary Javiera Petersen said in a social media video that times for a mining development project of over 5,000t per month will decrease by three years from an average of nine currently, and by two years for a desalination plant, which currently takes eight.
The second reform eliminates the committee of ministers, which was often accused of decision-making based on political rather than technical considerations.
This reform establishes a new appeals channel, eases early participation, enables the defense council to present legal actions against environmental damage and updates the 30-year-old environmental framework law.
Under the reform, the regional department will carry out the work currently done by regional evaluation committees, while the SEIA executive department will handle claims reviewed by the committee of ministers, environment undersecretary Maximiliano Proaño said in the video.
José Cabello, president of critical minerals think-tank Cemec, told BNamericas that it is essential to bring together people who understand the sector’s reality. "It is striking that the technical capital we have isn't used, even with the definition of the competent people who, according to their mission, must audit and make any mining project the best possible."
In a statement, the mining chamber praised the measures overall, but urged "considering the different realities and demands of the country's small, medium and large mining projects." It also advocated swift promulgation, as changes to 37 laws related to 16 ministries are required.
Mining society Sonami highlighted in a statement that 440 procedures are needed currently to obtain 309 permits, with 63 of them being priorities. "It is an extensive journey where different officials participate, various services dependent on different authorities with powers that are confused, duplicated or overlapping, making a process exhausting and lacking any practical sense," Sonami president Jorge Riesco said.
Most importantly, the system must function efficiently and transparently, focus on technical merits and contain “safeguards against official arbitrariness,” Riesco said, adding that it could include measures to facilitate the processing of operational continuity projects through sworn declarations.
Petersen said the reduction in permit delivery times will generate an increase in GDP of about 2.4% over 10 years.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Chilean permitting reform bill will centralize hundreds of processes
A bill is expected to be submitted to congress before the end of the year.
Codelco's woes reignite debate on stock market listing
A former central bank head suggests selling a share in Chile's state copper company should be an option.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Buenavista (former Block 4)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Escalones
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Salares Norte
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Expansion of the Gravel Dump and Operational Modifications in the Dynamic Leaching Heap Area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Salares Altoandinos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Lagunas Bravas (Laguna Brava)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Incahuasi
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Filtered Tailings Deposit, Pellet Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Mantoverde development project (MVDP)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Fenix Gold (formerly Cerro Maricunga)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Rio Explorations SpA
- Company: Santiago Metals Limitada (Santiago Metals)
-
Santiago Metals Limitada (Santiago Metals) is a Chilean mining company based in Santiago de Chile, controlled by the global investment fund manager Denham Capital Management LP,...
- Company: Albemarle Chile
-
Albemarle Chile is a branch of the US company Albemarle Corporation, a firm which develops, manufactures, and trades high added value and technologically advanced chemical produ...
- Company: Compañía Minera La Patagua S.A. (La Patagua)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: S.C.M Atacama Kozan (Atacama Kozan)
-
S.C.M. Atacama Kozan is a company controlled by Japan's Nittetsu Mining Co. Ltd., with 60% interest, and Chilean capital group Inversiones Errázuriz Ltda., with remaining 40%. T...
- Company: Minera San Pedro S.A. (Minera San Pedro)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Sociedad Contractual Minera Franke (SCM Franke) (SCM Franke)
-
Sociedad Contractual Minera Franke (SCM Franke), a subsidiary of Grupo Minero Las Cenizas S.A., is a Chilean copper miner that owns and operates the Franke open-pit mine, in the...
- Company: Andes Iron SpA (Andes Iron)
-
Chilean mining company Andes Iron SpA is in charge of the Dominga mining and port project, located in La Higuera, some 70km from La Serena in Chile's Coquimbo region (IV). Andes...
- Company: Epsa Chile