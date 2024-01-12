The mining sector has applauded reform proposals for Chile’s environmental impact assessment system (SEIA) that are expected to reduce permitting times.

While presenting the two reforms that are part of a growth agenda, President Gabriel Boric said the changes were essential to encourage investments, generate jobs, and meet high environmental and social standards.

The first reform targets the sectoral permitting system, incorporating measures such as proportionality and risk criteria, deadlines and the creation of a public body to enforce regulations. The reform is expected to reduce permitting time by at least 24%.

Economy undersecretary Javiera Petersen said in a social media video that times for a mining development project of over 5,000t per month will decrease by three years from an average of nine currently, and by two years for a desalination plant, which currently takes eight.

The second reform eliminates the committee of ministers, which was often accused of decision-making based on political rather than technical considerations.

This reform establishes a new appeals channel, eases early participation, enables the defense council to present legal actions against environmental damage and updates the 30-year-old environmental framework law.

Under the reform, the regional department will carry out the work currently done by regional evaluation committees, while the SEIA executive department will handle claims reviewed by the committee of ministers, environment undersecretary Maximiliano Proaño said in the video.

José Cabello, president of critical minerals think-tank Cemec, told BNamericas that it is essential to bring together people who understand the sector’s reality. "It is striking that the technical capital we have isn't used, even with the definition of the competent people who, according to their mission, must audit and make any mining project the best possible."

In a statement, the mining chamber praised the measures overall, but urged "considering the different realities and demands of the country's small, medium and large mining projects." It also advocated swift promulgation, as changes to 37 laws related to 16 ministries are required.

Mining society Sonami highlighted in a statement that 440 procedures are needed currently to obtain 309 permits, with 63 of them being priorities. "It is an extensive journey where different officials participate, various services dependent on different authorities with powers that are confused, duplicated or overlapping, making a process exhausting and lacking any practical sense," Sonami president Jorge Riesco said.

Most importantly, the system must function efficiently and transparently, focus on technical merits and contain “safeguards against official arbitrariness,” Riesco said, adding that it could include measures to facilitate the processing of operational continuity projects through sworn declarations.

Petersen said the reduction in permit delivery times will generate an increase in GDP of about 2.4% over 10 years.