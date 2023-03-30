Construction is due to begin on 124 renewable generation projects in Brazil in the next nine months that will add 8GW of energy to the matrix, while another 160 renewable projects are scheduled to start operations before the end of the year and contribute 7.6GW.

The figures come from the BNamericas project database and show the overwhelming progress of clean energies in Latin America’s largest country, where in 2022 more than 14GW of renewables were added to the matrix.

BNamericas' database allows one to anticipate progress of generation projects, and in this case we developed an interactive map that allows one to see in which regions there will be more capacity starting construction and operations this year.





The data is in line with official estimates. Brazil is expected to register a record expansion of its generation capacity in 2023, according to the mines and energy ministry (MME). Growth will be largely associated with the proliferation of wind and solar farms, which should account for more than 90% of the 10.3GW that should start commercial operations this year.

In the case of solar energy, "It is probable that in 2023 ... it will grow by 10GW of operational installed capacity, which will represent new investments of 50bn reais [US$9.4bn]," the president of solar association Absolar, Rodrigo Sauaia, told BNamericas.

In 2022, solar energy reached 23.9GW of operational capacity, compared to 23.8GW for wind power, according to Absolar. Of the solar total, 16GW corresponded to distributed generation from smaller plants operated by households or small companies, while 7.9GW was from centralized generation sold through the regulated and free markets.

In the case of wind energy, the market expects Brazil to remain at the forefront in Latin America.

The regional director of the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), Ramón Fiestas, told BNamericas that "today Brazil concentrates more than 50% of the installed wind capacity in all of Latin America, which is 45GW. In 2022, it compensated for the low growth in Mexico and Argentina by adding 4GW. For the next few years, Brazil should consolidate the trend of adding 3-4GW per year.

"This is a feasible figure, given that the industry has the capacity to meet demand. We project a portfolio of projects of more than 20GW in Brazil for the next five years, which means investments of close to US$30bn, without considering the offshore potential, where regulation is still pending."

There is one offshore wind project, Pedra Grande, expected to start construction this year, while the Caucaia farm is due to start operations this June.

Activity by states

Sergipe and Minas Gerais appear as the states where construction of the largest photovoltaic capacity will begin this year – half of the 5.5GW expected for the entire country – while in the case of onshore wind projects Minas Gerais leads with 516MW.

Projects to start construction:

In the case of centralized solar plants, of the 3.6GW that will come into operation between April and December, 1.5GW will be in Minas Gerais, according to the analysis.

In the case of the onshore wind farms that will come online in the remainder of 2023, Rio Grande do Norte and Bahia will account for 80% of the total.

Projects to start operations:



