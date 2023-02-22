Brazil's São Paulo state is still planning to offer concessions and PPP contracts for coastal highways but the heavy rains in recent days could raise the risk perception among investors.

For years, state governments have been trying to offer concessions for the Mogi-Bertioga (SP-098), Pedro Eroles (SP-088) and Padre Manoel da Noriega (SP-055) highways.

"These concessions will be more necessary than ever now. But it has been more than proven that environmental and social impacts need to be properly addressed. There is no longer a way to design a highway [concession] project without these elements. Those who invest in infrastructure can no longer get away from these issues," Paulo Dantas, an infrastructure and project finance specialist at law firm Castro Barros Advogados, told BNamericas.

The three highways, especially Mogi-Bertioga, were affected by the highest rainfall ever recorded in Brazil of 600mm in 24 hours, causing landslides and destroying sections of the routes.

"As climate change is already a reality, perhaps it is a case of the government and the concessionaire creating emergency solutions to react faster to extreme situations like the one that took place recently, for example using contract rebalancing, extensions of the concession period, financial support, among others," said Dantas.

In 2019, when the previous state administration held a public hearing on planned concessions for the three highways, the projected investments were estimated at 3bn reais (currently US$580mn).

Before advancing with the concessions, the government is working to repair the affected stretches.

For Mogi-Bertioga, the state government announced an emergency investment of 9.4mn reais for repairs over the next 180 days.

More investments are needed and the federal government has said it will support São Paulo state with financing for the works.

In the past, plans to award concessions stumbled as residents of Mogi das Cruzes city protested against the installation of toll plazas. Now the state government is looking to reduce local opposition with the so-called free flow mechanism, in which there are no toll plazas and payments are made electronically according to the distance traveled.