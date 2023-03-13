Tightening credit conditions resulting from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) could lead to poorer credit conditions in emerging market economies such as Latin America.

SVB was focused on startups and heavily invested in US government bonds when the base rate was low. But the rate has increased and the investments contributed to losses of US$2bn as the bank had to dump bonds to finance massive withdrawals by its clients. The problems had already affected Signature Bank, which US regulators shut down over the weekend.

The Federal Reserve stepped in on Sunday and guaranteed SVB deposits to prevent a chain reaction and a potential global financial crisis. These actions do not constitute a bailout or incur expenses to taxpayers, US media reported.

"[The board] on Sunday announced it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors. This action will bolster the capacity of the banking system to safeguard deposits and ensure the ongoing provision of money and credit to the economy," the Fed said in a statement.

"The Federal Reserve is prepared to address any liquidity pressures that may arise," it added.

According to analysts, the Fed’s rapid response has prevented a crisis similar to that of 2008, when authorities let Lehman Brothers collapse and liquidity problems spread throughout the global economy.

"This seems to be a relatively contained episode, a case of unrealized losses on safe assets as rates went up, rather than evidence of large losses on risky assets. Also, regulators seem very keen to act early and boldly to deal with the situation. The early view is that the recent development does not appear systemic," Alberto Ramos, Goldman Sachs chief economist for Latin America, told BNamericas.

REGIONAL RISKS

However, if the scenario deteriorates, some countries in the region are exposed.

"One of the main channels through which Latin American economies could be affected is if the collapse of SVB leads to sustained risk-off sentiment in markets. In that case, countries with large current account deficits, the ones that are most dependent on foreign capital inflows, would be the hardest hit and would probably see sharp falls in their currencies," Kimberley Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, told BNamericas.

"Colombia, and to a lesser extent Chile, stand out in this regard. Given Mexico’s close ties to the US, the Mexican peso would likely be hit too in this scenario," added Sperrfechter.

RATE CUTS?

Brazil’s government has stepped up pressure on the central bank to reduce the benchmark rate, even though inflation remains high, claiming that the events in the US complicate credit conditions for local companies.

However, a base rate reduction is unlikely in the short term, as monetary authorities implement alternatives.

"The first line of response is to monitor closely domestic liquidity conditions and the central bank must be ready to provide liquidity to the system if any signs of distress emerge. After that, the central bank could also ease monetary policy slightly, but the main instrument to deal with these types of pressures is liquidity provision rather than rates," said Ramos.

"Given that inflationary pressures across the region are still very strong, central bankers will want to avoid any additional upward pressure on inflation stemming from weak currencies. As a result, a plunge in currencies could prompt central banks to potentially resume their tightening cycles, as is the case in Chile, or extend them, in the case of Colombia and Mexico," said Sperrfechter.

The Brazilian government has not identified immediate risks stemming from SVB’s problems and welcomed the Fed’s response. "I have not seen anyone handle this episode like Lehman Brothers. What happened is serious, and the Fed acted positively," finance minister Fernando Haddad said during an event.