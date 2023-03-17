Brazilian banks have adopted a considerably more conservative approach in offering new loans lately, which could generate headwinds against the domestic economy this year.

"Banks, especially those in the private sector, always adopt a cyclical posture, which means that when economic activity slows down, they're more conservative and that ends up exacerbating the economic deceleration," Roberto Troster, an economist at consultancy Troster & Associados and former chief economist at Brazilian banking federation Febraban, told BNamericas.

"The problem is that this scenario aggravates the risk of the country only growing 1% or even less this year, which is very negative for a developing economy like Brazil," he added.

This week, the biggest banks in the country suspended new operations of payroll-linked loans for retirees, after the federal government announced a reduction in the ceiling of interest rates charged on this credit to 1.70% per month from the previous 2.14%. The government also wants to reduce the rates charged by banks to other customers, but that could have an adverse effect.

This payroll-linked loan model is widely used in Brazil by retirees and public servants, and banks like this system because there is less risk of default, as loan repayments are directly deducted from the client's income.

However, in the case of retirees, the financial situation of individuals has deteriorated due to inflationary pressures, increasing the risks for banks, even in payroll loans.

The banks also say that the reduction in maximum interest charges imposed by the government makes this lending model impractical because their cost of funding has also risen.

"Initiatives like these [the new interest rate ceiling] create important distortions in the prices of financial products, producing effects that are the opposite of what is desired, as they tend to restrict the supply of cheaper credit, impacting economic activity and especially consumption," Febraban said in a statement.

After growing 2.9% last year, the Brazilian economy is only expected to expand 0.89% in 2023, according to the central bank's latest weekly survey of 100 economists.

OTHER HEADWINDS

Even before the controversy involving payroll loans, banks in Brazil were already adopting more conservative measures on new loans, particularly those involving small and medium-sized companies, due to the deterioration in non-performing loan rates.

Banks tightened conditions even more recently after major retailer Lojas Americanas unexpectedly announced accounting inconsistencies of about 20bn reais (US$3.8bn) and requested bankruptcy protection.

During President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's past administrations, between 2003 and 2010, when the private sector banks adopted conservative strategies, the government used state banks to offset the economic effects.

INTERNATIONAL BANKING FEARS

Although the domestic scenario is challenging, Brazilian banks look well-prepared to ride out the difficulties being faced by international financial institutions.

"The liquidity problems seen in some international banks doesn't affect the banking industry in Brazil, since the banks here are well capitalized and have very little leverage," Troster said.