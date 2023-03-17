Brazil
Analysis

Spotlight: Brazilian banks' tighter approach threatens economic growth

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Inflation Central Bank Economics Development and Integration Bank Interest Rates Banks Financing Commercial Bank Investment Bank Federal Government
Spotlight: Brazilian banks' tighter approach threatens economic growth

Brazilian banks have adopted a considerably more conservative approach in offering new loans lately, which could generate headwinds against the domestic economy this year.

"Banks, especially those in the private sector, always adopt a cyclical posture, which means that when economic activity slows down, they're more conservative and that ends up exacerbating the economic deceleration," Roberto Troster, an economist at consultancy Troster & Associados and former chief economist at Brazilian banking federation Febraban, told BNamericas.

"The problem is that this scenario aggravates the risk of the country only growing 1% or even less this year, which is very negative for a developing economy like Brazil," he added.

This week, the biggest banks in the country suspended new operations of payroll-linked loans for retirees, after the federal government announced a reduction in the ceiling of interest rates charged on this credit to 1.70% per month from the previous 2.14%. The government also wants to reduce the rates charged by banks to other customers, but that could have an adverse effect.

This payroll-linked loan model is widely used in Brazil by retirees and public servants, and banks like this system because there is less risk of default, as loan repayments are directly deducted from the client's income.

However, in the case of retirees, the financial situation of individuals has deteriorated due to inflationary pressures, increasing the risks for banks, even in payroll loans.

The banks also say that the reduction in maximum interest charges imposed by the government makes this lending model impractical because their cost of funding has also risen.

"Initiatives like these [the new interest rate ceiling] create important distortions in the prices of financial products, producing effects that are the opposite of what is desired, as they tend to restrict the supply of cheaper credit, impacting economic activity and especially consumption," Febraban said in a statement.

After growing 2.9% last year, the Brazilian economy is only expected to expand 0.89% in 2023, according to the central bank's latest weekly survey of 100 economists.

OTHER HEADWINDS

Even before the controversy involving payroll loans, banks in Brazil were already adopting more conservative measures on new loans, particularly those involving small and medium-sized companies, due to the deterioration in non-performing loan rates.

Banks tightened conditions even more recently after major retailer Lojas Americanas unexpectedly announced accounting inconsistencies of about 20bn reais (US$3.8bn) and requested bankruptcy protection.

During President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's past administrations, between 2003 and 2010, when the private sector banks adopted conservative strategies, the government used state banks to offset the economic effects.

INTERNATIONAL BANKING FEARS 

Although the domestic scenario is challenging, Brazilian banks look well-prepared to ride out the difficulties being faced by international financial institutions.

"The liquidity problems seen in some international banks doesn't affect the banking industry in Brazil, since the banks here are well capitalized and have very little leverage," Troster said.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Brazil)

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

Tulio Cariello, research director of the prominent China-Brazil Business Council (CEBC) speaks with BNamericas about how the relationship between B...

Brazil to give 'tough response' to vandalism of power infra

Brazil to give 'tough response' to vandalism of power infra

The local regulator has confirmed seven incidents of vandalism to date.

Return of fuel taxation in Brazil seen depending on inflation

Return of fuel taxation in Brazil seen depending on inflation

A critical week for democracy in Brazil

A critical week for democracy in Brazil

Brazil announces measures to tackle 2023 budget deficit

Brazil announces measures to tackle 2023 budget deficit

'The failed insurrection highlights the deep social and political divisions in Brazil'

'The failed insurrection highlights the deep social and political divisions in Brazil'

Spotlight: The economic outlook for Latin America

Spotlight: The economic outlook for Latin America

What Brazil’s energy sector can expect under Lula

What Brazil’s energy sector can expect under Lula

Brazil inflation forecast to slow due to weaker growth

Brazil inflation forecast to slow due to weaker growth

Brazil infra executives worried about long-term impact of attack on democracy

Brazil infra executives worried about long-term impact of attack on democracy

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

  • Project: Antares
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 days ago
  • Project: Adelita
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 days ago
  • Project: Block 200
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 days ago
  • Project: Diablillos
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 days ago

Other companies

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: P.A. Perú, S.A.C.  (P.A. Perú)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Ecosur Bahía S.A.  (Ecosur Bahía)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Aguas y Procesos S.A.  (Aguas y Procesos)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Brazil, Germany fostering green hydrogen development

Brazil, Germany fostering green hydrogen development

Spotlight: Brazilian banks' tighter approach threatens economic growth

Spotlight: Brazilian banks' tighter approach threatens economic growth

Guyana advances procurement for gas to energy project

Guyana advances procurement for gas to energy project

Mexican engineering firm backs US$425mn third Querétaro aqueduct

Mexican engineering firm backs US$425mn third Querétaro aqueduct

CNT and Disney sign commercial agreement

CNT and Disney sign commercial agreement