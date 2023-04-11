Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in China between April 12 and 14 to reinforce political and economic ties.

"The official Brazilian visit to China is important both from the economic side, attracting more trade and investments, and from the political side, as it will show that not only the Brazilian government but congress wants to have even stronger links with China," Tulio Cariello, research director of the China-Brazil Business Council (CEBC), told BNamericas.

The visit, Lula’s fourth, was initially planned for March, but had to be postponed because he fell ill.

“We want investments to generate jobs and new productive assets. Brazil has a beautiful relationship with China. We are part of the BRICS. [China] is our main trading partner. We will try to sell more of our production to them. We are going to strengthen this relationship,” Lula said in a speech before his departure.

“We want to attract investments in highways, hydroelectric plants,” said Lula, adding that he will also invite China’s President Xi Jinping.

China became Brazil’s main trade partner in 2009, replacing the US.

In 2022, China imported Brazilian products worth US$89.7bn, especially soybeans and iron ore, while it exported almost US$60.7bn to the country. The traded volume was 21 times higher than in 2004, when Lula first visited.

According to Cariello, Lula could achieve Brazil’s adhesion to the Belt and Road Initiative, a geostrategic undertaking involving massive land and sea infrastructure investments to connect China to key commercial centers.

"Once Brazil is part of this initiative, we can expect that even more Chinese investments in infrastructure in Brazil will happen," he said.

The trip contrasts with Lula’s visit to the White House in February. Although he and President Joe Biden highlighted both countries’ friendship, no additional investments or agreements were announced.

“The US has moved away from South America in recent decades, while China, considering a 20-year perspective, has increased its influence in the region. In view of this, not only Brazil, but all countries in the region see China as a more interesting economic partner than the US,” said Cariello.