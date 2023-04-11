Brazil , United States and China
Analysis

What to expect from Lula's trip to China

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Economics Politics Trade Federal Government Government program
What to expect from Lula's trip to China

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in China between April 12 and 14 to reinforce political and economic ties.

"The official Brazilian visit to China is important both from the economic side, attracting more trade and investments, and from the political side, as it will show that not only the Brazilian government but congress wants to have even stronger links with China," Tulio Cariello, research director of the China-Brazil Business Council (CEBC), told BNamericas.

The visit, Lula’s fourth, was initially planned for March, but had to be postponed because he fell ill.

“We want investments to generate jobs and new productive assets. Brazil has a beautiful relationship with China. We are part of the BRICS. [China] is our main trading partner. We will try to sell more of our production to them. We are going to strengthen this relationship,” Lula said in a speech before his departure.

“We want to attract investments in highways, hydroelectric plants,” said Lula, adding that he will also invite China’s President Xi Jinping.

China became Brazil’s main trade partner in 2009, replacing the US.

In 2022, China imported Brazilian products worth US$89.7bn, especially soybeans and iron ore, while it exported almost US$60.7bn to the country. The traded volume was 21 times higher than in 2004, when Lula first visited.

According to Cariello, Lula could achieve Brazil’s adhesion to the Belt and Road Initiative, a geostrategic undertaking involving massive land and sea infrastructure investments to connect China to key commercial centers.

"Once Brazil is part of this initiative, we can expect that even more Chinese investments in infrastructure in Brazil will happen," he said.

The trip contrasts with Lula’s visit to the White House in February. Although he and President Joe Biden highlighted both countries’ friendship, no additional investments or agreements were announced.

“The US has moved away from South America in recent decades, while China, considering a 20-year perspective, has increased its influence in the region. In view of this, not only Brazil, but all countries in the region see China as a more interesting economic partner than the US,” said Cariello.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (United States)

Why controversial energy reforms could be ‘devastating’ for Mexico’s economy

Why controversial energy reforms could be ‘devastating’ for Mexico’s economy

BNamericas speaks with the new president of Mexican finance executive association IMEF to find out how the various aspects of the controversial ele...

Central banks' war on inflation in 2022 and the outlook for Mexico

Central banks' war on inflation in 2022 and the outlook for Mexico

Soaring inflation in late 2021 had monetary policymakers second-guessing the transitory nature of rising prices and ready to issue rate hikes, with...

Mexican governors kick off 'open discussion' on electric power reform

Mexican governors kick off 'open discussion' on electric power reform

Citi to Exit Consumer, Small Business and Middle-Market Banking Operations in Mexico

Citi to Exit Consumer, Small Business and Middle-Market Banking Operations in Mexico

Pemex clears legal challenge to Deer Park purchase

Pemex clears legal challenge to Deer Park purchase

Boric expected to avoid taking sides in China-US disputes

Boric expected to avoid taking sides in China-US disputes

Jan-Nov growth indicates Mexico’s 2021 remittances could surpass US$50bn

Jan-Nov growth indicates Mexico’s 2021 remittances could surpass US$50bn

Why questions remain after Deer Park refinery deal gets US regulatory nod

Why questions remain after Deer Park refinery deal gets US regulatory nod

Why fuel price concerns may be holding up Shell’s Deer Park sale to Pemex

Why fuel price concerns may be holding up Shell’s Deer Park sale to Pemex

US-backed tech and VC deals seen driving Mexican M&A well into 2022

US-backed tech and VC deals seen driving Mexican M&A well into 2022

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

Other companies

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

What to expect from Lula's trip to China

What to expect from Lula's trip to China

Bogotá to award cable car construction to Doppelmayr-led consortium

Bogotá to award cable car construction to Doppelmayr-led consortium

Brazil’s gas market likely to see more price indexation options, hedging operations

Brazil’s gas market likely to see more price indexation options, hedging oper...

Sigma Lithium obtains environmental operating license for Brazil project

Sigma Lithium obtains environmental operating license for Brazil project

Brazil port regulator collects comments on planned US$590mn terminal

Brazil port regulator collects comments on planned US$590mn terminal