The expansion of Brazil’s non-regulated or free power market is expected to enhance the competitiveness of the country and foster new business opportunities, Eduardo Sattamini (pictured), CEO of Engie Brasil Energia, told BNamericas.

Current minimum demand to be eligible to access the free market – where consumers can choose their own electricity provider – is 500kW for high-voltage clients.

But a decree published last September by the mines and energy ministry (MME) will make all high-voltage consumers eligible to migrate, regardless of load, as of January 2024.

Sattamini said that 106,000 consumer units will then be able to choose their supplier, obtaining savings over the prices charged in the regulated market served by power distribution concessionaires.

Power trading association Abraceel calculates that if all 106,000 consumers decide to migrate, the free market could jump from 38% to 48% of Brazil's energy consumption in the next few years.

“Although the largest share of our portfolio remains with large industrial and commercial customers, our positioning is increasingly competitive and prepared to gradually serve smaller business segments,” Sattamini said.

Meanwhile, the government is looking at allowing all users, including low-voltage consumers, to migrate to the free market starting in January 2028.

Besides the choice of supplier, there are options for more technological and less bureaucratic processes in the free market, according to Sattamini.

With an eye on scale gains, Engie offers digital platforms to allow clients to quote prices, purchase energy in the short term and manage contracts, as well as select renewable energy sources, accelerating decarbonization efforts.

"This is the case with the purchase of green products, which include carbon credits, renewable energy contracts with guarantees of origin, and renewable energy certificates," Engie's CEO said.

“We expect to see renewable energies as protagonists in Brazil’s international agenda,” he added.

Engie is focusing on the expansion of its installed capacity in renewables and portfolio diversification, while growing in the power transmission segment.

The company is currently investing 6bn reais (US$1.14bn) in the 846MW Serra do Assuruá wind farm in Bahia state and 3.3bn reais in the Assú Sol PV solar power project (752MW) in Rio Grande do Norte.

Other power generation highlights include the wind projects Campo Largo II (30MW) in Bahia, whose deployment was concluded in 2021, and Santo Agostinho (19MW) in Rio Grande do Norte, which is scheduled to come online this month.

Campo Largo II was enabled by 150 contracts with free power consumers, while Santo Agostinho will provide energy for 230 clients.

“These long-term contracts reflect the confidence of our customers, given our financial strength, credibility, and commitment to delivery,” Sattamini said.