The administration of Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has moved slower than expected on the concessions and PPPs front since taking office on January 1, according to local market observers.

Under former president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-22), the federal government advanced rapidly with the offering of infrastructure concessions to increase private sector participation.

Lula, who is a strong advocate of public investment in the infrastructure sector, has said that he is not against private investments and that concessions will continue in some areas. But there is a growing feeling that concessions have become less important on the government’s agenda.

"It seems to me that there is more delay than anticipated with the advancement of the concessions," Frederico Araujo Turolla, an infrastructure specialist at consultancy Pezco Economics, told BNamericas.

Some market observers also believe that the Lula administration is determined to have the State play a larger role in several sectors of the economy.

"The government is adopting a more interventionist stance in terms of the economy, even more so than in the election campaign speeches," Carlos Kawall, an economist and founding partner of asset management firm Oriz Partners, told BNamericas. Kawall was treasury secretary in 2006.

There is plenty of appetite among investors for Brazilian infrastructure assets, as several states are advancing with their concession plans.

In a tender on Tuesday, local infrastructure investment fund Via Appia won a PPP contract for the northern stretch of the Mário Covas beltway in São Paulo.

The contract is worth 3.35bn reais (US$632mn) and involves completing the construction of a 44km section, and then assuming operation and maintenance of the beltway for 31 years. The fund defeated three other bidders: Consortium SP Flow, Consortium Infraestrutura SP and Acciona Conseciones.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday local consortium Consórcio Conquista do Pará won an auction for a package of highway stretches in Pará state, the first highway concession contract offered by the state. The 30-year concession will demand 3.70bn reais in investments.

However, not all states have been able to avoid the negative impact of the delays.

Earlier this month, Paraná state urged the federal government to speed up approval of planned highway concessions that are part of a package that is expected to generate investments of 50bn reais.

Negotiations for these concessions involve the federal government because 35% of the package covers state highways and 65% federal ones. The package is among the biggest in the country’s infrastructure pipeline and includes new lanes, bridges, and other works.

Although the complaints over delays are increasing, there is a widespread view among sector participants that transport minister Renan Filho is in favor of concessions.

PORTS, AIRPORTS

The view is different in the case of ports and airports minister Márcio França, who is generally seen as being against concessions.

"França has a view that is contrary to concessions and PPPs. When he was governor of São Paulo state for a brief period [April 2018-December 2018], we advised several firms interested in the state’s concessions, and he sought to suspend all the processes," a partner of an infrastructure-focused consultancy, told BNamericas on condition of anonymity.

França is in the middle of a dispute with São Paulo state governor Tarcísio de Freitas regarding a potential concession for the country's largest port, in Santos (pictured).

Freitas is trying to convince the government that a concession is the best option for the port, while França has said multiple times that he is against a concession.

In the airport sector, which is dominated by private firms, França is seeking to keep the few airports that have not been offered as concessions in federal hands.