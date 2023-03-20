Several organizations in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz department are demanding greater investment in infrastructure, with these calls ranging from statements and studies from local associations to roadblocks that have left the region nearly isolated.

Santa Cruz construction chamber Cadecocruz claims that most of the country’s infrastructure investments are made by the private sector and that public projects lag behind due to poor execution, as only half of the funds assigned to infrastructure in last year’s budget were actually spent. It also pointed out that even less money has been budgeted for these projects this year.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the support of all three levels of the public sector and that slows down the economic growth that all Bolivians expect,” Cadecocruz chairman María Carolina Gutiérrez said following her reelection to the post for 2023-24.

She blamed poor budget execution on the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s recent socio-political conflicts.

Another call for public infrastructure investment has been made by the Santa Cruz metropolitan intelligence institute, an organization formed by the Santa Cruz engineers society, the college of architects economistas and auditores, Cadeocruz, exporters chamber Cadex, private bank association Asoban, water and sanitation cooperative Saguapac, electricity cooperative CRE, the federation of professionals, Universidad Autónoma Gabriel Rene Moreno, Universidad de Aquino Bolivia, and Universidad Privada de Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

The institute published a study calling for increased transport infrastructure for the Santa Cruz metropolitan area and surrounding municipalities, as well as an overhaul of the way responsibilities are shared between government levels.

“As long as the central State gives directed representation to departments but without giving them management responsibilities, we will have a legitimate but empty counterpart,” the study reads, pointing out that departmental governments have no powers on budgets, land management and the implementation of environmental protections, among other key aspects.

In terms of specific projects required, the institute proposes upgrading the highway between the city of Santa Cruz and nearby Montero, making the 50km road a “metropolitan corridor” with access roads at 1.5km intervals, including one to Viru-Virú airport.

Another proposal is an intermodal public transport system for the metropolitan area that would cover a total of 150km, of which 90km would be covered by a commuter train line between La Guardia and Montero, with the rest being BRT corridors.

The institute says that this could cost US$750mn, based on a cost of US$5mn per kilometer, but claims that this investment would be recovered in the form of housing development along the corridors and the train line.

Lastly, residents of Santa Cruz department have taken to the streets to demand better infrastructure, blocking major roads and leaving the department partially isolated.

The latest of these protests was staged by motorbike taxi drivers in the municipality of Warnes, who blocked the highway between Santa Cruz and Cochabamba department on Monday.

Their list of demands includes various infrastructure improvements, daily El Deber reported quoting a local drivers union, who say that they will continue their protest “indefinitely”until they receive a response from the municipal and departmental governments.

Roadblocks have been a frequent form of protest in Bolivia this year and it is estimated that they have caused large losses to the trade sector.