Cabei steps in to save Costa Rican highway project
Costa Rica's controversial San José-San Ramón highway project is set to be reengineered with the help of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei).
The multilateral bank has agreed to provide the government with a US$500mn loan for the project, the ministry of public works and transport (MOPT) announced in a release.
This road project, which involves widening and upgrading the General Cañas and Bernardo Soto highways, was initially handled by the Fideicomiso Ruta 1 trust. However, the initiative was cancelled by President Rodrigo Chaves’ administration after suffering a series of cost overruns and delays.
News site Carreteras Pan-Americanas reported in October last year that the project’s capex was US$650mn.
The planned works involve the following:
Stretch 1 Sabana-Circunvalación (1.6km): To be widened to three lanes in each direction.
Stretch 2 Circunvalación-Aeropuerto (12.6km): To be widened to four lanes in each direction.
Stretch 3 Aeropuerto-San Antonio del Tejar (5.2km): To be widened to three lanes in each direction.
Strech four San Antonio del Tejar-San Ramón (34.8km): Improvement works.
The improvements include the construction of intersections, bus bays, bridges, and lighting, signage and safety features.
The head of the MOPT, Luis Amador announced last week that the project would be started afresh, Carreteras Panamericanas reported.
According to the initial plans, state-owned bank BCR was due to build and manage the works, and collect tolls for 30 years through Fideicomiso Ruta 1 and the project’s execution unit.
However, the public works and transport ministry (MOPT) recently made a severance payment to the bank to terminate the trust in order to relaunch the initiative with a new financial structure.
MOPT said that BCR had been removed from the main project due to delays, the high cost of the execution unit and the fact that the bank had been unable to obtain the necessary funds.
“Every month we pay the bank US$193,000. The bank has not obtained the financial resources for these works and the government’s contributions have surpassed US$50mn. This situation will not work … we have to move forward with a highway design that allows construction to progress,” public works and transport minister Luis Amador was reported as saying by news outlet Semanario Universitario in late 2022.
The project ran into problems in August last year when the comptroller general’s office (CGR) analyzed the work of the trust and found various irregularities.
Despite lacking some of the required studies, CGR said that Fideicomiso Ruta 1 had moved forward with the project. It also found that some of the management and monitoring tools for the works contained errors.
In October, the trust argued that the delays were due to the lack of approvals from national road authority Conavi for the studies and designs required to create the financial structure for the initiative.
News in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)
