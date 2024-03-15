How new LNG terminals will affect the Brazilian market
Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 15, 2024
Upstream Company Regasification Natural Gas Onshore Crude oil Gas Processing Storage Terminals Oil & Gas Companies Downstream Company Regulator Liquefaction Biofuels Capacity Natural Gas Generation Deepwater Conventionals Natural Gas Distribution Midstream Company Shallow waters Electric Power Producer LNG Gas pipelines Capex
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.