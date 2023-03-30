Engineering firm Senermex, a subsidiary of Spain’s Sener group, is seeking to add another transport project to its Mexico portfolio that currently includes studies and executive plans for three major ongoing works.

Over the past year, the company has secured contracts for the 121km stretch No. 5 of the Maya train, which will link Cancún international airport with vacation hub Tulum in Quintana Roo state; the 32.3bn-peso (US$1.6bn) modernization of metro line No. 1 in Mexico City, and the 7.3bn-peso trolleybus corridor between Chalco municipality in Mexico state and Santa Martha metro station in Mexico City. All are currently under construction.

Senermex’s infrastructure and transport head Sergio León Tenorio tells BNamericas that the firm seeks to win a consultancy contract this year to support the legal, financial, technical and management structuring of the project to build a suburban rail line between San Pedro Garza García and Monterrey international airport in Nuevo León state.

The tender for the project was launched in December, and Senermex presented one of the three proposals received by the Nuevo León government. But the tender was declared void after the interested companies failed to qualify for the bidding process, according to the state mobility and urban planning ministry.

“If it's retendered, we will be there,” says León Tenorio.

Senermex has already won two contracts with Nuevo León state as part of governor Samuel García’s transport portfolio. In 2020, Nuevo León’s mobility and urban planning ministry awarded Sener a contract to carry out the suburban train’s pre-feasibility studies. Last year, the state awarded the firm an 18.4mn-peso contract to conduct preliminary engineering studies for Monterrey’s metro lines No. 4, 5 and 6. The latter is currently under construction.

Portfolio

Senermex's contract in the Maya train project concerns the southern stretch connecting Playa del Carmen with Tulum. That section was “reassigned” to three companies after a conflict with Grupo México and is now under construction, says León Tenorio.

“Our scope is not construction, only the design and executive plan,” he adds.

The firm is also wrapping up the executive plan for the trolleybus corridor, which was awarded by Mexico state’s mass transit and cable car systems authority Sitramytem last year to a consortium comprising La Peninsular Compañía Constructora and Alcance Total.

León Tenorio also highlighted Senermex’s participation in Mexico City’s metro line No. 1 modernization project, awarded in late 2020 to a Chinese consortium formed by locomotive supplier CRRC Corporation and CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive, which hired the firm to develop the plan to rehabilitate the line.