Spotlight: The state of play in Brazil’s telecoms market
Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 14, 2022
Cable TV IPTV Pay Tv Provider Public telephony Fixed broadband Microwave 3G 4G LTE LTE-M Cable, copper, other infra Pay TV Satellite Mobile Network Operator Small cells Fixed telephony Local telephony DTH / Satellite Statistics Mobile infra Fixed Telephony Operator Fiber Long distance Regulator Wi-Fi/WiMax
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.