Spotlight: The state of play in Colombia’s telecoms market
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Cable TV Pay TV 3G Wi-Fi/WiMax Other (Telecommunications Companies) Statistics Internet Service Provider Fiber Local telephony Public telephony Fixed broadband LTE-M Fixed Telephony Operator Telecommunications Companies Small cells Regulator DTH / Satellite Fixed telephony Mobile infra Long distance 4G LTE Satellite Backbone Mobile Network Operator IPTV Cable, copper, other infra Pay Tv Provider
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.