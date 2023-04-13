The Dominican Republic’s ongoing corruption crackdown is causing a stir in the political system.

Rooting out corruption was a major theme of President Luis Abinader's (pictured) 2020 campaign. The crackdown’s latest peak was reached in March, when 19 associates of former president Danilo Medina were arrested, among them former finance minister Donald Guerrero and former public works minister Gonzalo Castillo, who are accused of embezzlement, document forgery and illicit campaign financing.

The network diverted more than 19bn pesos (US$345mn), according to media reports, citing the public prosecutor’s accusations.

Ramón Pepín, who succeeded Castillo in the previous administration, told BNamericas that the arrests follow “clear intentions by the government to destroy and eliminate the main opposition party, using the prosecution authorities as political weapons.”

He added, “this is selective justice that only looks at corruption within a single party, disregarding due process, violating the rights of [the families of the accused], whose files are discussed in the public media. Our party is not opposed to being investigated, as long as due process is respected.”

But political analyst Melvyn Pérez told BNamericas that every corruption investigation includes accusations of political persecution. “If the purpose was to politically damage the main opposition party, they would focus on the people who represent the party’s future. Most of those implicated are not political figures from [the party]; they are businesspeople, political operators, and the ex-president’s relatives.”

According to Pérez, this wider investigation also implicates officials and lawmakers linked to the current government.

A Gallup poll found that corruption is seen as the fourth biggest problem among the population, after inflation, violence and unemployment.

“Corruption is certainly perceived as a large problem, so much that it has been normalized. Studies like the Americas Barometer show that the population understands that politicians are corrupt, however, corruption is not among the largest problems perceived because after decades of inaction it is normalized,” said Pérez.

Also, 17.2% of respondents in the poll thought Abinader’s greatest accomplishment was the fight against corruption.

Pérez said more needs to be done.

“With government changes and the appointment of independent prosecutors without political links, we have seen that prosecution authorities have moved forward with multiple corruption cases related to officials from the former and current administrations,” he said. The country would also need a major judicial overhaul to enable removal of judges with “questionable links to political parties.”

In October, the government announced plans to create a justice ministry.

“This would be the entity tasked with management of administrative matters, which currently represent an unnecessary burden for prosecution authorities and distract from criminal investigations, and take public action to represent society,” Abinader said, according to a press release.

The bill is still being developed.