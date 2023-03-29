El Salvador
News

Uncertainty surrounds tenders for US$400mn El Salvador roadworks

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Tenders Highways - Roads Widening Works
Uncertainty surrounds tenders for US$400mn El Salvador roadworks

Uncertainty continues to surround the tender process for the supervision and construction of the US$400mn Los Chorros section of the Francisco Morazán viaduct and expansion of the CA01W highway in El Salvador.

The minister of public works and transport, Romeo Rodríguez, announced in a radio interview in February that the contracts would be awarded by the end of that month, but no announcements were made and no information on the process was published. 

Rodríguez spoke to a local broadcaster about the project a second time in March, stating that the contracts would be awarded “soon,” but once again no further information has yet been made public.

When procurement website Comprasal was reviewed by BNamericas, it was found that both tenders – for construction and supervision – are no longer on public view.

Nevertheless, new information could emerge soon. 

A source with knowledge of the matter told BNamericas that, on March 24, the MOPT chose South Korean firm Dongbu Corporation to be awarded the construction contract. They also suggested that the company was the sole bidder, with a proposal approximately US$30mn over the established amount. 

The decision should have been notified to the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei), which has agreed to loan US$166mn for the project. A spokesperson at the bank told BNamericas that they would review the information, but they did not provide any clarification as of press time. 

The ministry of public works and transport (MOPT) also did not answer multiple calls from BNamericas on the matter. 

Meanwhile, Seoul-based Dongbu Corporation has not yet been notified regarding the contract. 

“The process is still ongoing. We haven't been notified yet and we don’t know when that would be,” a member of the company's public relations department told BNamericas. 

The supposed decision on the construction tender contrasts with the progress of the supervisory contract, which has reportedly stalled despite being launched before the former process. 

After the companies presented their technical and economic proposals to the MOPT on December 21 and the technical proposals were opened, the opening of the economic proposals has not yet taken place, according to a private sector source familiar with the tender, even though this is scheduled to happen within the 60 days following the opening of the technical bids. The source added that the ministry has not yet communicated further with the participants. 

The project involves building a viaduct and expanding the Chorros section of highway CA01W to eight lanes in the municipalities of Santa Tecla, Colón and San Juan Opico in La Libertad department.

The work is divided into three sections, but the construction is due to be carried out under a single contract.

The expansion is part of the government's western corridor master plan, which is intended to improve transport logistics and security in the western of the country, promoting both national and regional trade.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (El Salvador)

El Salvador pushing ahead with 2 highway projects

El Salvador pushing ahead with 2 highway projects

The projects involve the US$300mn widening of the Los Chorros stretch of the Pan-American highway and the US$122mn Gerardo Barrios bypass in San Mi...

Cabei calls for supervision services for work on El Salvador education centers

Cabei calls for supervision services for work on El Salvador education centers

The winners would supervise the design and refurbishing of 50 educational centers.

El Salvador launches tender for works at attorney general’s HQ

El Salvador launches tender for works at attorney general’s HQ

Spotlight: 3 social infra projects moving forward in CentAm

Spotlight: 3 social infra projects moving forward in CentAm

Spotlight: The top CentAm, Caribbean infra projects

Spotlight: The top CentAm, Caribbean infra projects

Project spotlight: El Salvador’s US$300mn Los Chorros highway widening

Project spotlight: El Salvador’s US$300mn Los Chorros highway widening

Mexican architect brings Salvadoran airport, Bitcoin city projects to life

Mexican architect brings Salvadoran airport, Bitcoin city projects to life

El Salvador legislative assembly backs two signature infra projects

El Salvador legislative assembly backs two signature infra projects

Mexican, Guatemalan cement firms racing to control CentAm market

Mexican, Guatemalan cement firms racing to control CentAm market

Cabei reports progress on El Salvador rail network feasibility studies

Cabei reports progress on El Salvador rail network feasibility studies

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Rio Grande
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 7 months ago

Other companies in: Infrastructure (El Salvador)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consortium Legal El Salvador
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Martell Consultores
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Mexico’s business sector calls for government support for nearshoring

Mexico’s business sector calls for government support for nearshoring

Argentina's supreme court creates headwind for Jujuy and Salta lithium projects

Argentina's supreme court creates headwind for Jujuy and Salta lithium projects

Ecuador's national assembly to debate 2 competing water bills

Ecuador's national assembly to debate 2 competing water bills

Mexican solar industry poised for growth starting in 2024

Mexican solar industry poised for growth starting in 2024

Mexican cement industry ready to supply nearshoring players

Mexican cement industry ready to supply nearshoring players