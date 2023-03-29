Uncertainty continues to surround the tender process for the supervision and construction of the US$400mn Los Chorros section of the Francisco Morazán viaduct and expansion of the CA01W highway in El Salvador.

The minister of public works and transport, Romeo Rodríguez, announced in a radio interview in February that the contracts would be awarded by the end of that month, but no announcements were made and no information on the process was published.

Rodríguez spoke to a local broadcaster about the project a second time in March, stating that the contracts would be awarded “soon,” but once again no further information has yet been made public.

When procurement website Comprasal was reviewed by BNamericas, it was found that both tenders – for construction and supervision – are no longer on public view.

Nevertheless, new information could emerge soon.

A source with knowledge of the matter told BNamericas that, on March 24, the MOPT chose South Korean firm Dongbu Corporation to be awarded the construction contract. They also suggested that the company was the sole bidder, with a proposal approximately US$30mn over the established amount.

The decision should have been notified to the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei), which has agreed to loan US$166mn for the project. A spokesperson at the bank told BNamericas that they would review the information, but they did not provide any clarification as of press time.

The ministry of public works and transport (MOPT) also did not answer multiple calls from BNamericas on the matter.

Meanwhile, Seoul-based Dongbu Corporation has not yet been notified regarding the contract.

“The process is still ongoing. We haven't been notified yet and we don’t know when that would be,” a member of the company's public relations department told BNamericas.

The supposed decision on the construction tender contrasts with the progress of the supervisory contract, which has reportedly stalled despite being launched before the former process.

After the companies presented their technical and economic proposals to the MOPT on December 21 and the technical proposals were opened, the opening of the economic proposals has not yet taken place, according to a private sector source familiar with the tender, even though this is scheduled to happen within the 60 days following the opening of the technical bids. The source added that the ministry has not yet communicated further with the participants.

The project involves building a viaduct and expanding the Chorros section of highway CA01W to eight lanes in the municipalities of Santa Tecla, Colón and San Juan Opico in La Libertad department.

The work is divided into three sections, but the construction is due to be carried out under a single contract.

The expansion is part of the government's western corridor master plan, which is intended to improve transport logistics and security in the western of the country, promoting both national and regional trade.