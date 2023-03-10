The term of the Mexico City government comes to an end in 2024 and it still has two major transportation projects to complete before then, as well as two other important projects that have not yet been tendered despite authorities' pledges to begin construction.

Works are underway on the 32.3bn-peso (US$1.6bn) modernization of metro line No. 1 and the 2.2bn-peso line No. 3 of the Cablebús cable car system. Both were assigned to private consortiums and are scheduled for inauguration this year.

However, the city government has not provided updated information on plans to build the 2.1bn-peso Metrobús BRT line No. 0, the system’s eighth line, and the 17.2bn-peso Chalco-Santa Marta suburban train, which is an extension of metro line A.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has publicly announced her ambition to run for president under the Morena party currently led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which will mean that she will have to leave her post to begin campaigning towards the end of this year.

Metro line modernization

Last month, the city government announced that it had completed the first stage of the metro upgrade project that was awarded in November 2020 to a Chinese consortium formed by CRRC Corporation and CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive. The companies must supply the line with 30 new trains and replace the control system and rail infrastructure.

The consortium is currently working on operational tests for the Pantitlán-Salto del Agua section of the line, which has 12 stations. Once it is completed in May, the companies will move on to the second and final section between Balderas and Observatorio stations.

Cablebús line No. 3

Austrian firm Doppelmayr won this contract at the end of September in a consortium with local company Gami Ingeniería e Instalaciones.

It involves building a 6km cable car line that will have four sections, taking passengers to the Vasco de Quiroga, Cineteca Nacional, Parque Cri-Cri, Ceyt 4/Lienzo Charro, Panteón de Dolores and Los Pinos stations in Chapultepec park in the west of Mexico City.

During the president's morning press conference on February 8, Sheinbaum said the line would start operations in November and a few months ago, Dopplemayr's CEO in Mexico, Konstantinos Panagiotou, talked to BNamericas about the company's plans to complete the line in just 15 months.

Metrobús line No. 0

The latest update on the BRT line in 2021 was that the city was assessing the project’s feasibility, but no further details have emerged since then. At the time, Sheinbaum said a final decision would be announced in 2022.

The initiative, estimated to cost US$95mn, involves implementing a new corridor along the Circuito Interior Bicentenario beltway around the city center and in some southwestern areas, connecting 10 districts.

The 46km corridor will connect to 28 other Metrobús stations, 34 subway stations, 62 ecological bicycle stations and 15 stops on the trolleybus system.

Santa Marta-Chalco rail link

Another development whose future remains in limbo is the 16km extension of metro line No. A from Santa Marta station in the southeast of the city to Chalco municipality in Mexico state.

The line is expected to have five new stations – Los Reyes, Eje 10, José Guadalupe Posada, Emiliano Zapata and 12 de Octubre – and two terminals in Santa Marta and Chalco.

Works were supposed to start in 2022 and López Obrador even vowed to finish the line before the end of his term.