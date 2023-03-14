Brazil’s Petrobras could keep an important onshore oil and gas production hub in Bahia state in its portfolio, reflecting a change in strategic orientation amid a turbulent political environment.

Located in the Recôncavo basin, the Bahia Terra hub comprises 28 fields that have been in negotiations with a consortium formed by Eneva and Petrorecôncavo.

When the divestment was initiated, in November 2020, these assets were producing 14,300b/d of oil and 642,600m3/d of natural gas.

In June last year, the process was halted due to an injunction granted by a court in Rio de Janeiro on behalf of Aguila Energia, which was also interested in buying.

Six months later, local oil and gas watchdog ANP suspended Bahia Terra production for safety reasons.

With a focus on large deep and ultradeep water exploration and production undertakings, Petrobras has been selling most of its onshore and shallow water assets.

Those that remain in the company's portfolio are often subject to investment cuts, which could be the reason for the problems identified by ANP in Bahia.

However, on March 12, Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates said during a meeting with company workers in Bahia state that the firm will increase investment in the state, including in Bahia Terra.

And, on Tuesday, the state-run firm announced it will resume production at the hub until April.

"The assets in our onshore operating regions had production interrupted by an ANP regulatory act, it was not an act of Petrobras. We’ll resume the production that is important for the municipalities, it’s important to maintain jobs and because it’s important for Petrobras,” Prates said in a statement.

Reacting to market and media speculations, the company said that Bahia Terra remains in the negotiation phase with Petrorecôncavo and Eneva and that no decision had been made by the board regarding the asset.

Bahia Terra is among several sale processes that have been halted by Petrobras at the request of the mines and energy ministry (MME) due to the reassessment of the country’s energy policy.

The decision provoked strong reactions from associations representing oil and gas producers and suppliers, as well as electric power and natural gas consumers.

But, at the same time, canceling and even retaking assets already sold is a demand from oil workers' unions such as FNP, FUP and Sindipetro, which form a significant support base for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government.

“We see a certain ambiguity in Prates' position, and we don't know if what he said represents a reflected position of the company, of the government or just a more political statement,” a source involved in the Bahia Terra divestment told BNamericas on condition of anonymity.

Another local source close to the matter confirmed to BNamericas that he has not been formally informed of a suspension of the Bahia Terra sale process.

Petrobras currently has more than 1,000 employees in Bahia. Its Bahia business unit is managing oil and gas production in concessions located in the Recôncavo and northern Espírito Santo (onshore) and Camamu (offshore) sedimentary basins, operating with 24 onshore and one offshore production concession.

There are 1,474 wells in operation, 989 of which produce oil and/or gas and 485 are for injection.

Mahatma Ramos dos Santos, director of the local oil studies institute (Ineep), believes the Bahia Terra sale is unlikely to be completed.

He mentioned several reasons for that, such as the relatively low investments needed to reactivate between 400 and 450 wells that have been closed in Bahia due to maintenance, contractual problems or lack of reservoir studies.

Santos also pointed out that the Bahia assets have low production costs and are profitable and that there is a qualified local workforce to develop them

In addition, the fields can be a vector for the expansion of the natural gas sector in the region and form a pioneering center for carbon capture and sequestration, and gas storage.

"In other words, an alternative way for Petrobras to enter the energy transition and mitigate emissions," Santos told BNamericas.

He added that Bahia Terra can as well serve as a space for training and capacity building for new company workers and experience for accumulating technical know-how for feasibility studies and possible expansion of onshore activity in the Tucano Sul basin.

Other onshore assets for which the sale processes are currently under analysis include the Potiguar and Norte Capixaba onshore hubs in Rio Grande do Norte and Espírito Santo states, respectively.

Located in the Solimões basin, Brazil’s largest onshore production complex, Urucu, had negotiations with Eneva terminated in 2022 and is likely to remain in Petrobras’ portfolio.

Offshore investments like the Golfinho/Camarupim hub in Espírito Santo state and the Pescada shallow water hub in Rio Grande do Norte are also at risk.