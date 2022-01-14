Bolivia , Brazil and Argentina
Q&A

Brazil will see ‘an injection of competitive capacity’ with new LNG terminals

Bnamericas Published: Friday, January 14, 2022
Production Natural Gas Gas Processing Market Prices and Forecasts Oil & Gas Companies Government program Regasification Liquefaction Natural Gas Distribution Deepwater Consumption Midstream Company Upstream Company Legislation & Regulation LNG Politics Demand Downstream Company Gas pipelines Shallow waters Conventionals Privatization Onshore

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address