Chile holds vast potential for foreign and domestic renewable energy developers, among them Czech Republic-based company Solek.

The firm entered Chile initially focused on the PMGD distributed generation segment, which has been growing apace.

Today Solek is also preparing to build its first utility-scale solar project, Leyda. This project, and some PMGD plants under an original remuneration regime, constitute an “old part” of the business in Chile, as Solek’s strategy transitions to renewables-battery storage and green hydrogen.

In Chile, Solek – which is working with a Czech battery storage technology startup that it acquired – has 207MW of renewables capacity in operation, a total expected to climb to 362MW by the end of the year.

Elsewhere in the region, Solek is also preparing to build its first solar plants in Colombia, where limited penetration means battery storage – for now, at least – is not needed, CEO Zdeněk Sobotka tells BNamericas.

BNamericas: What’s the state of play with your Leyda project?

Sobotka: Leyda is currently our biggest project, 96MWp, and we’re very proud to have closed a power-purchase agreement with Enel.

A US dollar bond issuance [to help raise financing for Leyda] is due by the end of April. This is a very important milestone. Construction should start in July or August. Final completion should happen around the middle of next year. We’ve already ordered the key components – the substation and transformer.

BNamericas: Leyda is your biggest project, your first incursion into the utility-scale segment. How does the rest of the project pipeline look?

Sobotka: We have many projects in the pipeline. We’re just finishing some [distributed generation] PMG and PMGD projects under the old, stabilized price regime. You could say that, along with Leyda, this is now an old part of our business that should be fully completed next year.

We’re now looking at a new way of contributing to the energy market, and that is utility-scale projects with batteries as well as some PMGDs under the new stabilized price regime and also with batteries.

In general, Chile’s energy metrics definitely need some type of storage, given the high [renewables] volatility. The only thing you can do is store and then inject.

BNamericas: So hybrid, not standalone battery?

Sobotka: Not yet. The [standalone] regulations aren’t ready. Standalone battery systems currently don’t make that much economic sense [the rules, which would allow capacity and injection remuneration, are pending].

Diesel generators – and it shouldn’t be the way – are getting these capacity payments, but batteries not yet. It doesn’t make sense, and that’s the reason no one’s thinking that much, economically, about standalone.

BNamericas: So the economics of hybrid plants are favorable?

Sobotka: There’s only one charging cycle per day, which is a little bit complicated from an economic point of view. However, the [injection] price now looks attractive and even this single cycle makes sense.

To get around this [single-cycle issue] you could perhaps use wind or system services to charge them.

BNamericas: So you have hybrids on the drawing board.

Sobotka: Yes, three projects involving a total of roughly 500MWp solar is in the development phase. We’re looking at batteries with a duration of 2-3 hours, roughly 1,500MWh of potential storage capacity.

BNamericas: Can you say where you’re planning to build them?

Sobotka: We see demand in the central area, where you’re close to end-users. On the other hand, the north is more attractive when you see price differences.

We have the [north-south] HVDC transmission line Kimal-Lo Aguirre, which the government, if I’m not wrong, estimates will be ready 2029-31. Frankly, no one believes it will happen by then. Our expectation is to see this line in operation 2033-35, around there.

BNamericas: Is it fair to say then that you see storage as an alternative solution to congestion, a workaround, while we wait for this massive power line?

Sobotka: Yes. We’ve had the same issue before. When the last major line was built, the moment it was finished, capacity wasn’t enough.

But notwithstanding the question of whether it’s enough, whether it should be double the size, it’ll be good to have it [Kimal-Lo Aguirre].

Nevertheless, we should still employ more and more storage facilities, to avoid those very expensive transmission works because it may not be that necessary.

BNamericas: And you also plan to continue building PMGD plants?

Sobotka: We’re thinking about starting projects under the new PMGD [remuneration] regime but only with storage because, without storage, it doesn’t make sense economically.

BNamericas: Just shifting back to your utility-scale solar-storage projects, do you have any timeframes?

Sobotka: There are many permits that need to be obtained. However, we hope to be ready to build as early as the end of 2024, the others 2025-27. We’ve not yet decided on the actual battery capacity.

BNamericas: Anything else you want to mention about storage?

Sobotka: Last year in the Czech Republic we acquired a battery startup. We now have the expertise and knowledge to build at utility scale. They don’t make the batteries; they work on the system design, the management software. It’s very important for us to have that knowledge. They have a couple of programmers who program this software – this is their key expertise.

BNamericas: A press release said you were sharpening your focus on sustainability. Can you tell us a little more?

Sobotka: It’s incredibly important to us and especially to our investors, such as infrastructure funds. For them, ESG [environmental, social and governance] is critical. We have our first ESG policy in place and we should have an ESG rating in September or October this year. Deloitte is working with us as our advisor.

BNamericas: Solek signed a green hydrogen MOU with San Antonio port. What’s the state of play with that?

Sobotka: We’re advancing. However, not as fast as I’d like. We’re now preparing a 1MW electrolyzer pilot project. We’re discussing this with local operators, to change their equipment to hydrogen from diesel. We’re looking to have it in operation by the end of next year.

BNamericas: We’re talking about green hydrogen for trucks, cranes, etc?

Sobotka: Yes, there are cranes, machinery for moving containers.

BNamericas: So, you’d build the plant, that is, the production facility?

Sobotka: Yes, and it’s pretty interesting because we have Leyda very close to San Antonio port, and we can utilize some green electricity from this project.

BNamericas: Chile, like other countries tightly embracing renewables, is facing challenges in the area of transmission congestion. What’s your general outlook for the power sector?

Sobotka: Many countries in the world are dealing with the situation of how to incorporate renewables. I see that Chile is very progressive, that’s very important. On the other hand, it could still do the job better. In terms of timing, in terms of having a storage strategy in place, it’s something that’s missing and slowing down this shift towards renewables.

Chile’s environment, though, in terms of renewable resources, is really hard to beat. You just need to seize the moment to make the transition.

BNamericas: Is there anything you want to add?

Sobotka: You may be interested in our Colombia plans.

We’ve been active in Colombia for a couple of years now. Colombia is facing hydropower changes, global warming impact, the risks associated with being dependent on water, hydro. This is spurring Colombia to change its energy metrics and add more solar and wind.

They need to avoid dependency on the hydro portfolio. It’s smart.

Our main goal is to build up 300MW [of solar capacity] in five years. We’re now waiting for our first batch of projects, of 170MW, which should get approval from [state mining and energy planning unit] UPME.

We should start construction of the first two projects this year.

BNamericas: How many projects are there overall in the 170MW portfolio?

Sobotka: Each one is around 15MW.

BNamericas: Can you tell us anything about the offtakers?

Sobotka: There are a lot of big companies interested in buying production. The key motivation is a renewable energy supply target, a very good driver.

BNamericas: Are you considering batteries too?

Sobotka: No. It doesn’t make sense as solar penetration right now in Colombia is more or less zero. But in a couple of years, if there’s congestion, batteries should come.