Italian multinational Enel plans to invest US$5bn in Latin America through 2025, with over half the amount focused in Brazil and on electric power grid modernization and digitization, as well as renewable energy projects.

The company is also participating in feasibility studies on local electric bus fleets, in partnership with authorities and manufacturers.

In this interview, country manager Nicola Cotugno provides more details on the projects and talks about how Enel is dealing with the opening of the electric power market.

BNamericas: What are Enel's main goals in Brazil?

Cotugno: Brazil’s among the six core countries in which Enel will focus its investments in the coming years. In line with the company's global strategy of leading the energy transition and promoting the electrification of consumption based on renewable generation, the focus in Brazil is on the expansion of clean generation, on the digitization of electric grids in large urban centers and on services and solutions where the energy transition has great potential, such as electric mobility.

BNamericas: Which areas will be prioritized for the investments?

Cotugno: According to Enel Americas' current strategic plan for 2023-25, around US$5bn will be invested in the region, namely Brazil, Colombia, and Central America. Of this amount, around US$3bn will go to Brazil, mainly to distribution networks and renewable generation.

Among the improvements planned by Enel to increase the role of electricity grids in the energy transition is the adoption of smart meters on a larger scale. By 2025, the company plans to reach 1.8mn smart meters installed in its concession area in São Paulo.

Enel's managed renewable capacity in Brazil is expected to increase from just over 5GW to around 7.4GW, mainly via the stewardship model, in which the company invests in expanding renewable capacity through third-party partnerships.

Enel's priorities in Brazil also include expanding its activities in the free power market, in line with the gradual liberalization of the market, and boosting urban electric mobility.

We’ve participated in several feasibility studies for the implementation of electric bus fleets in Brazilian cities, in partnership with authorities and bus manufacturers. Urban electric mobility is the main solution for reducing emissions, especially in megacities like São Paulo.

We’re in advanced negotiations with bus operators for the adoption of electric buses in Brazil, leveraging our expertise and a successful business model implemented by the company in other major metropolises in South America, such as Santiago, Chile.

BNamericas: How is the company preparing to position itself in the free energy market, in view of its growth?

Cotugno: In Brazil we have a branch dedicated to energy trading on the free market, Enel Trading, which is among the three main energy traders in the country.

In addition to electricity, Enel Trading sells renewable energy certificates and carbon credits, among other solutions, and has a diversified portfolio of customers of different sizes and segments.

Due to the expansion of the ESG agenda, large energy consumers, who can enjoy the free market in the current Brazilian model, seek to combine economy and sustainability, migrating to the free market in search not only of predictability and price, but of the guarantee of clean and certified energy. We believe in the tendency of amplification of this movement, following the discussions on the need for a great social pact in favor of decarbonization.

Meanwhile, we’ve followed and contributed to the discussions on market opening and have a clear and optimistic view on liberalization.

BNamericas: How has market opening, associated with the expansion of distributed generation, been affecting energy distribution? How do you deal with legacy contracts and overcontracting risks?

Cotugno: The opening of the market is a fundamental pillar for the modernization of the Brazilian electricity sector and its main quality will be to empower customers.

By breaking with the traditional relationship between distributors and end customers, the free-for-all contracting environment is the natural consequence of the transformations arising from the energy transition.

The result of openness will be a market that is more competitive, inclusive and able to extract the maximum benefits from all ongoing technological advances.

Enel has participated in the discussions on the changes in the current model of the electricity sector and there is a consensus on the need for this transition to occur gradually, respecting aspects such as legal certainty involving the long-term contracts of the energy distributors.

With respect to distributed generation, it’s important to bear in mind that the modernization of the electricity sector necessarily involves investments in the improvement and digitization of distribution networks. They will play an increasingly important role in cities as a consequence of increased demand and the expansion of distributed energy resources.

BNamericas: Does Enel plan to participate in the upcoming regulated energy generation tenders?

Cotugno: For strategic reasons, Enel does not comment on the topic, but we’re always assessing opportunities in all priority countries where we operate.

BNamericas: What about the transmission tenders, what are the prospects?

Cotugno: According to Enel Americas' current strategic plan, the focus of the company's investments in the country is on distribution networks, renewable generation and solutions focused on energy transition in large urban centers, such as electric mobility.

BNamericas: What are the main technological innovations the company is developing?

Cotugno: We want to stimulate a collaborative platform to help us overcome the challenges posed by the energy transition, since the transition depends on everyone's participation.

With the help of customers and partners and an ecosystem that involves universities and startups, we’ve advanced topics such as sustainable electricity grids and new technologies for the expansion of clean generation.

We’re also working to develop more and more technological and digital solutions to facilitate customer interaction with the company.

We’re conducting in São Paulo the largest smart meter project in Brazil, with the company’s own resources and from the R&D program of regulator Aneel. This year, we’ll extend the initiative on a large scale to São Paulo.

The smart meter technology, developed by Gridsperstise and local manufacturing of the meters by partner companies, also generates qualified employment and development in the country.

The same applies to Enel Green Power's renewable parks, which have fostered a whole local wind energy industry that has become increasingly specialized.

BNamericas: Are offshore wind, green hydrogen and energy storage on your radar?

Cotugno: We understand that Brazil has great onshore potential, with more competitive costs and execution deadlines.

On storage, it’s a viable technology already at present. We’re ready to implement storage solutions in our renewable farms to provide power to the system and ancillary services to distribution networks.

Advances in regulation with the realization of auctions with technological neutrality will be fundamental for the expansion of the battery system in the country. By associating batteries with wind and/or solar generation plants, we extract the best from the complementarity of intermittent sources and expand the value-generating capacity of new and existing projects.

Regarding green hydrogen, we believe it will still take time to evaluate the technology’s potential application with economic feasibility, but it may play a complementary role to electrification to accelerate the decarbonization of sectors of the economy that have greater difficulties to make their production processes cleaner, such as the chemical and steel industry.

BNamericas: Is the company considering new M&A transactions in the country? What are the areas of focus?

Cotugno: For strategic reasons, Enel does not comment on this issue.