After Brazil’s land transport regulator ANTT authorized TAV Brasil to build and operate the 380km, 50bn-real (US$9.7bn) Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo high-speed train for 99 years, the company is advancing licensing and financing processes.

Initial plans for the train – expected to start operations before the 2014 World Cup – were launched in 2009 but suspended in 2013, due to financing difficulties amid economic slowdown.

BNamericas is the first outlet to talk with a TAV Brasil representative, Bernardo Figueiredo, who is also a former ANTT head, and obtain details on construction and financing plans.

BNamericas: Does the revived high-speed train have higher chances of success?

Figueiredo: There is unanimity among the people who studied and evaluated the original so-called bullet train that the potential is unquestionable.

The metropolitan regions of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have around 30mn people overall and still face a large lack of mobility. Regarding demand, this project makes total sense.

The previous government tried to advance it within the existing concessions model. I would say this project did not move forward for political reasons. The reasons for suspending that process were not based on a lack of economic attractiveness.

In 2013, when the project was suspended, three groups were interested in making proposals.

BNamericas: Why have you opted for the authorization regime?

Figueiredo: Through the authorization regime, it is possible to add real estate assets to the project, and it is a simpler mechanism with less bureaucracy. This model is also easier to understand for private sector participants.

BNamericas: What are the main changes compared with the original project?

Figueiredo: Some points have changed. The distance is shorter. Our current project now only provides for the connection between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo and no longer a branch to Campinas, since this will be done through the Trem Intercidades.

In addition, we now avoid spending too much time in large urban centers, avoid expropriation costs and the need for too many new tunnels, which makes the work more expensive. Our idea is to link our project with existing rail lines in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Another point that changed is that the authorizations regime provides more freedom to set rates and more flexibility regarding project implementation.

The originally planned concession contained an obligation to transfer technology and a rate ceiling, which somewhat drove away the interest of operators. At that time, there were many regulatory locks.

Under the authorization regime, it is more realistic to make the project viable.

BNamericas: How is TAV Brasil composed?

Figueiredo: TAV is made up of professionals who are specialized in infrastructure regulation and project structuring.

Now we are working to advance in the licensing processes and with that we are also going to look for financiers. We have Daniel Suh working as a project consultant. He advised the South Korean government on the implementation of [high-speed train] projects.

We are in talks with potential partners and I would say that the project will be handled by several groups, including construction and engineering companies, equipment suppliers and project financiers.

The idea is that when all this is structured, I will be the CEO of TAV, which will be a vehicle for this contract.

BNamericas: Could you detail the 50bn-real budget?

Figueiredo: This is our initial reference, an indicative budget. We will have a more complete idea of the budget once the engineering studies are completed.