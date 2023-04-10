Brazil’s electronic security industry is optimistic about 2023, as public and private demand involving artificial intelligence and 5G keeps rising, and companies seek to tackle economic and regulatory issues.

Industry association Abese, which represents around 500 companies, said the sector generated 11bn reais (US$2.17bn) in revenues last year.

The association represents manufacturers, distributors and service providers of electronic surveillance technology, monitoring, tracking and access controls.

In this interview, Abese president Selma Migliori talks about the sector’s chief priorities as well as the perspectives for the year.

BNamericas: Given a successful 2022, what are the sector’s perspectives for 2023?

Migliori: The market has been growing by more than 10% in recent years. In 2022 we grew by 18% and we have the perspective for a 19% expansion this year. It's good, but could be better. This maintenance of the expansion rate is due to the fact that, with the change in government, many companies are somewhat anxious to understand what will happen to the economy.

From a demand perspective, many technologies have become obsolete and are in need of renewal.

We have 5G, we have artificial intelligence, which is here to stay. Not just to record images, but to send alerts identifying problems and a potential risk situation.

At the same time, we also see that government agencies have realized the importance of technology as a tool to help combat violence. And the federal government has been allocating funds to municipalities for the implementation of smart cities, a topic on which we collaborate.

BNamericas: How are emerging technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence employed by the industry?

Migliori: With 5G we have a more stable band for communication. All the sector products, including those of national production, which has been increasing a lot, require a stronger, more reliable frequency for the current patterns of data transfer, and for the type of communication provided.

Furthermore, all the data the technology generates, not only for police agencies but also managers who are protecting a private property, is going to the cloud. This is another big trend. Everything is in the cloud. And we are seeing a reduction in the costs of these cloud services.

Regarding artificial intelligence, the electronic security sector has advanced a lot in predictive solutions, such as for video surveillance, most of which are by the way based on the cloud.

BNamericas: Both public and private cloud?

Migliori: Yes. And even in the public sector. In São Paulo, for example, there is the Detecta program [a state-Microsoft partnership].

Abese has an agreement to collaborate with the program, through our associated companies, with the sharing of street images from private cameras, always respecting protocols and [data protection legislation] LGPD.

We are talking about images around properties that are monitored by private companies and that may capture certain activities on the streets. A stable, secure internet with good bandwidth and storage on cloud platforms are indispensable for this process.

BNamericas: How is this done respecting the LGPD?

Migliori: The LGPD limits the purpose of data usage. The images are used when we need to assess security issues at a specific site, at the request of investigative bodies.

People's sensitive data, their ID, are protected and, a priori, cannot be made available.

BNamericas: What are the main demands by the sector?

Migliori: The priority agenda is the approval of the private security legislation. This framework has been stalled in the senate, waiting to be approved since 2016. It has made it through the lower house, it has made it through all the senate special committees. All that is missing is a vote in the plenary, approval and signing into law by the president.

The private security framework has a chapter on electronic security, which regulates the activities of the sector.

BNamericas: And why is this important?

Migliori: Today, it is the market that regulates itself. We have self-regulation. But any company can enter the market, without any kind of legal order, minimal barriers, tax equalization. I'm not talking about creating a market reserve.

We have large and medium-sized companies at Abese, mainly, but also small ones. All operate with a seal of quality provided by us. But legal certainty is needed for the sector, and isonomy.

With the regulation, whoever enters the market will need to have an operating license. Whoever is hiring a private security company will share co-responsibility.

Electronic security provides information. We apply the technologies available to provide information, including for the competent bodies to do the due fight against violence.

But it is also necessary to have the security of this information. Companies coming into the fray need to be serious, understand LGPD. This has a cost, it demands a structure. Not everyone is prepared to do that.

Furthermore, the Federal Revenue Service confuses, for tax collection purposes, surveillance services in general with electronic security.

BNamericas: What is the industry's expectation in terms of investment?

Migliori: We don't have a closed number from an Abese standpoint.

We have seen large investment in recent years in technology, manufacturing and in the hiring of professionals, in addition to marketing, operations and sales. Despite the caution, companies are expanding their businesses.

Around 90% of players in the industry intend to hire under the formal labor regime this year. The segment employs more than 1mn people directly.

It is a relatively new market, around 45 years old, which already has an important weight in the Brazilian economy.

BNamericas: You cited hirings, but there is an ongoing debate about automated systems replacing security professionals. How does Abese assess the issue?

Migliori: It's a bit like what happened with the banks. Who goes nowadays to an agency and finds several cashiers available to provide assistance? How many agencies are there today compared to past years?

Technology comes to break these paradigms, but also to help the evolution of professionals.

Abese is committed to reallocating security professionals, the doorman, upon training and updating, to the 24-hour monitoring center. We encourage and support this process, as long as the professional wants and is open to this update.

This even brings greater security to the professional, who is less exposed to violence.

BNamericas: What are the prospects for business and other partnerships with the public sector?

Migliori: As an intermediary, Abese promotes connections with public managers, bridges the gap with the private sector and helps overseeing some projects.

We have initiatives in [Paraná state capital] Curitiba, in São José do Rio Preto [São Paulo]. In Porto Alegre [Rio Grande do Sul] there are some things in the pipeline too.

BNamericas: How do you evaluate the use of bodycams by police, which is common in São Paulo and planned to be introduced countrywide?

Migliori: From the point of safeguarding the citizen and the police officer, we understand that it is a piece of equipment that provides greater protection.

We know that in all areas, and not just in the public sector, there are people who are not properly prepared to act and react in certain situations. The camera brings security and peace of mind to everyone.

Regarding the government's initiative, we have an intense agenda in the next few days in Brasília which includes discussing this and other programs. We want to help as much as possible in all programs, be them federal, state or municipal.

This agenda in Brasília also falls under the regulation debate. For us, the approval of the legislation is fundamental and I hope to get more results during this trip to the capital.