SLB (formerly Schlumberger) has a solid onshore and offshore project portfolio in Brazil.

The multinational started the year mobilizing equipment to drill 16 wells by 2024 in Eneva's Azulão field, in the Amazonas basin.

It is also participating in several offshore exploration and production projects, in partnership with federal oil company Petrobras and private players.

In this interview with BNamericas, SLB’s country manager Bruno Alves talks about the main undertakings and why a business supercycle is underway.

BNamericas: How important is the Azulão project for SLB?

Alves: Azulão is interesting in several senses. It is led by Eneva, which has been standing out in the national market, with a well-defined growth strategy and very solid performance, based on the reservoir-to-wire concept.

The services are executed in an integrated way, which allows us to use our technology and models to differentiate performance and add value.

Since the end of 2020, we have completed 10 wells, and now we’ve signed an agreement to execute more than 16 wells by mid-2024.

BNamericas: Are you also drilling the wells?

Alves: Eneva has a contract with a rig, owned by another company. We provide the drilling services, drills, motors, fluids, completion equipment, cementing, and measurement equipment, among others.

Editor's note: The scope of work provides for the construction of wells, primarily of the three-stage monobore type. Monobore wells are about 2,500m deep, with varying degrees of inclination, where SLB provide integrated services, including drilling bits and fluids, open well and cased logging, cementing and gunning.

BNamericas: Azulão is a relatively isolated field, in the middle of the jungle. How does SLB deal with the logistical and operational challenges?

Alves: We have many years of experience in that region. In fact, it’s a remote project, with no easy access, but we have a very consistent strategy for supplying equipment, with a mix of road and water transportation.

And we’ve created local storage capacity and bases to sustain the project, which requires very close collaboration with Eneva.

BNamericas: Most E&P investments are going to offshore projects, but will SLB still be active in the onshore segment?

Alves: We have an important presence in several projects operated by companies that acquired assets sold by Petrobras and have been making very interesting investments.

Examples include Origem Energia and Petrorecôncavo, which have drilling and well intervention asset services.

BNamericas: How is SLB doing in the offshore market?

Alves: One of the most relevant projects in which we operate is Búzios [field operated by Petrobras], which, today, is in a more advanced phase in the contracting part of the production modules, and is starting to advance in the wells part.

We’re performing drilling, construction and completion services for modules 6 to 9 [Almirante Tamandaré, P-78, P-79 and P-80] for subsequent interconnection of the FPSOs.

In the subsea area, we recently signed, through OneSubsea, a contract to supply wet Christmas trees for Búzios 10 [P-82], and we’re negotiating a contract for Búzios 11 [P-83]. We’ve already started to deliver equipment produced in our Taubaté plant [in São Paulo].

We also have, with Petrobras, a series of contracts for post- and pre-salt assets, including in the exploration phase, such as the Aram block [in the Santos basin pre-salt].

BNamericas: Are you also engaged in the Mero development project?

Alves: In this case, our participation is with the supply of wet Christmas trees.

BNamericas: And do you support Petrobras in the Campos basin in projects such as Marlim and Parque das Baleias?

Alves: Yes, we’ve even announced some performance records in the Marlim field. In Parque das Baleias, the production systems are supported by our subsea electric pumps.

BNamericas: Will you participate in Petrobras' exploratory campaign in the Equatorial Margin?

Alves: Yes, we’re waiting for the authorization from [environmental regulator] Ibama to start the work.

BNamericas: How is the work going with private operators on the Brazilian coast?

Alves: We have an important partnership with PRIO in the drilling and completion part. And we signed a contract with them to supply multiphase subsea pumps for the Wahoo field, which will have a tie-back with Frade. This equipment will be very important for the project.

We’re very active with Shell and TotalEnergies, preparing to support their next exploratory wells. In addition, there are opportunities with Petronas and BP Energy.

BNamericas: It seems demand will remain robust in Brazil.

Alves: We can certainly expect demand growth for well and subsea goods and services, considering the current pipeline and FIDs [final investment decisions] of projects.

It’s very clear that Brazil stands out globally, especially in the offshore scenario.

There are many FPSOs that pull an entire chain of goods and services. It is a supercycle, a very heated services market.

Another point that favors Brazil is the lower carbon intensity of its barrel of oil equivalent compared to other countries, in addition to a very attractive lifting cost and break even, around US$30-35 per barrel.

BNamericas: What are the impacts of the advancing energy transition and ESG agenda on SLB's activities?

Alves: Internally, we have the ambition of achieving net zero by 2050. I can say that at SLB, this is not marketing, it’s a real, very tangible goal.

Oil companies like Equinor, among others, follow the same line, with very clear objectives. They consider this in the creation of their projects.

I participated in the last CERAWeek, and we were very pleased with the announcements made that week, such as the partnership between Petrobras and Equinor [for the development of offshore wind power generation projects] with a view to the energy transition.

BNamericas: Do you plan to diversify your portfolio in view of the energy transition?

BNamericas: Brazil has all the ingredients to become a resilient oil and gas production portfolio country in the coming decades. We think that, while investments will retreat in other locations, they will remain strong in Brazil, considering the advantages of its characteristics.

In 2022 SLB went through a change, a rebranding, with a focus on technology and innovation for a more balanced planet, with a mission to support operators in the energy transition.

We now have a strategy in the area of new energies, with planned investments, transferring our know-how to add value in areas such as geothermal energy, CCS [carbon capture and storage], emissions management, and hydrogen.

We’re, for example, supporting a CCS project of the biofuel producer FS Bioenergia. We’ll be together in the evaluation and execution of the enterprise, which foresees the drilling of a well for CO2 injection, in the state of Mato Grosso.

BNamericas: Are there prospects for CCS projects with oil companies in the country?

Alves: The big operators have already shown interest and are discussing the feasibility of CCS projects. The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, has already touched on the subject.

We lack a regulatory framework for the carbon market, but we’re confident that this will happen, opening new opportunities.