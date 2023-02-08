Sitios Latinoamérica, the telecom infrastructure spin off of América Móvil, wrapped up the previously announced acquisition of 1,388 towers from the group's Claro brand in the Dominican Republic, according to a market filing.

Values and other details were not disclosed.

América Móvil approved the creation of Sitios Latam in September 2021.

Its mobile subsidiaries are currently Sitios' main clients in a sale-and-lease-back format. Sitios is responsible for the building, installation, maintenance, operation and marketing (either directly or indirectly) of different types of towers and support structures.

In Q3, Sitios' portfolio comprised 29,163 towers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico and Uruguay, with 11,235 in Brazil.

In Mexico, Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (Opsimex), which has the same controlling shareholder as Sitios, also benefits from a strong market position, as it operates the largest local wireless mobile tower portfolio.

Total Q3 revenues reached 3.25bn pesos (US$172mn), of which 64% (2.09bn pesos) corresponded to infrastructure leasing.

Brazil, being the company's most robust operation, represented 40% of infrastructure leasing revenues.

A separate unit covering Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, meanwhile, accounted for 26%, followed by Central America and the Caribbean with 21% and the Andean Region with 13%.

At the end of September, the company reported that 180 sites were in different stages of construction, mainly in Central America and Peru. Nearly 150 new sites were completed during the quarter, all under build-to-suit contracts to meet specific design and physical characteristics of a particular client or tenant. Such towers are usually built after signing a leasing contract

SOLID CASH FLOW, GROWING REVENUES

The growing Latin American telecom tower industry involves major players American Tower, SBA and Sitios, besides mobile operator-owned infrastructure.

In a September report, Fitch said Sitios was highly leveraged, but had a solid cash flow, with “diversified, stable and sustainable operating performance aided by the company's significant scale and low exposure to economic cycles.”

It added, “tower revenues are predictable, backed by long-term contracts and the modular capex allows flexibility in terms of its tower allocation plan and cash flow management.”

Fitch estimated Sitios’ capex to be US$90mn to US$110mn per year, and estimated revenues of around US$400mn for 2022, growing mid-single digits in 2023-24 supported by tower growth of 900 to 1,100 per year.

Sitios is due to report its fourth quarter and full 2022 results on February 15.