Argentine driller Aconcagua Energía roars into renewables sector
Bnamericas Published: Friday, December 22, 2023
Deepwater Arbitration Mergers & Acquisitions Public Investment Licensing & Concessions Market Prices and Forecasts Combined cycle Private Investment Tenders Production Appointments & Promotions Investment Shallow waters Taxes & Subsidies Legal issues / Legal Advice Geological mapping / Surveys Legislation & Regulation Natural Gas Onshore Wind Photovoltaic Crude oil Hydro Dam Regulator Onshore Clean Energy Transition
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.