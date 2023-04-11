Power generation from renewable energies in the Dominican Republic has grown exponentially, with installed capacity that now reaches 852MW, compared with 33.5MW in 2011.

The construction of biomass, solar and wind plants across the national grid has been underpinned by an incentives law for the promotion of these technologies.

Of the 852MW total, 49.0MW is wind, 47.5% solar and 3.5% biomass, according to the government’s energy control center (CCE).

As with many island states, authorities and stakeholders have pushed for the diversification of the energy matrix to reduce imports and the use of more expensive and polluting fossil fuels for power generation.

Spurred on by a favorable legislative and regulatory framework, the private sector has been the principal driver in the development of cleaner power sources.

TOP PRODUCERS

CCE metrics show that EGE Haina was the top renewable energy producer in February, followed by Poseidón Energía Renovable and Parques Eólicos del Caribe (Pecasa), accounting for 36%, 11% and 9%, respectively, of the 219GWh generated from renewables.

Generation in the month totaled 1,546GWh, 37.8% of which came from natural gas, 29.2% coal, 16% fuel oil, 6.6% hydro, 5.7% wind, 3.7% solar and 0.9% biomass. EGE Haina was the second largest electricity producer, accounting for 12.6% of output, after state power holding group CDEEE with 25.6%.

EGE Haina operates wind farms Los Cocos (25.2MW), Los Cocos 2 (52MW), Larimar (49.5MW), Larimar 2 (48.3MW) and Quilvio Cabrera (8.25MW), and solar park Girasol (100MW). Quilvio Cabrera and Los Cocos entered service in 2011.

Recently, EGE Haina signed definitive concessions with the national energy commission (CNE) for the 64.8MW Sajoma and 76MW Esperanza solar projects, which are part of the company’s goal to develop 1,000MW of renewable capacity in 2020-30.

Other proposed plants in EGE Haina’s pipeline that the BNamericas Project Profiles team is tracking are wind farms Esperanza (50MW), Sajoma (50MW) and Sajoma 2 (50MW), and solar parks Girasol 2 (60MW) and Tornasol (70MW).

The balance of the company’s installed capacity comes from natural gas (435MW), heavy fuel oil and diesel (287MW), and coal (51.9MW).

For their part, Poseidón operates the wind farms Los Guzmancitos (48MW) and Los Guzmancitos 2 (46.8MW), the latter of which is in the ramp-up phase, and Pecasa manages the 52.5MW Guanillo wind farm.

Injection of renewable power into the national grid by company (Source: CCE)

The government has set a target for renewables to account for 25% of energy production in 2025 and 30% by 2030. To help mitigate the intermittent nature of wind and solar power, it has published guidelines for battery energy storage systems.

Another challenge is dispatch, due to high levels of transmission grid restrictions, along with elevated distribution losses.