At a glance: Dominican Rep’s top renewable energy generators
Power generation from renewable energies in the Dominican Republic has grown exponentially, with installed capacity that now reaches 852MW, compared with 33.5MW in 2011.
The construction of biomass, solar and wind plants across the national grid has been underpinned by an incentives law for the promotion of these technologies.
Of the 852MW total, 49.0MW is wind, 47.5% solar and 3.5% biomass, according to the government’s energy control center (CCE).
As with many island states, authorities and stakeholders have pushed for the diversification of the energy matrix to reduce imports and the use of more expensive and polluting fossil fuels for power generation.
Spurred on by a favorable legislative and regulatory framework, the private sector has been the principal driver in the development of cleaner power sources.
TOP PRODUCERS
CCE metrics show that EGE Haina was the top renewable energy producer in February, followed by Poseidón Energía Renovable and Parques Eólicos del Caribe (Pecasa), accounting for 36%, 11% and 9%, respectively, of the 219GWh generated from renewables.
Generation in the month totaled 1,546GWh, 37.8% of which came from natural gas, 29.2% coal, 16% fuel oil, 6.6% hydro, 5.7% wind, 3.7% solar and 0.9% biomass. EGE Haina was the second largest electricity producer, accounting for 12.6% of output, after state power holding group CDEEE with 25.6%.
EGE Haina operates wind farms Los Cocos (25.2MW), Los Cocos 2 (52MW), Larimar (49.5MW), Larimar 2 (48.3MW) and Quilvio Cabrera (8.25MW), and solar park Girasol (100MW). Quilvio Cabrera and Los Cocos entered service in 2011.
Recently, EGE Haina signed definitive concessions with the national energy commission (CNE) for the 64.8MW Sajoma and 76MW Esperanza solar projects, which are part of the company’s goal to develop 1,000MW of renewable capacity in 2020-30.
Other proposed plants in EGE Haina’s pipeline that the BNamericas Project Profiles team is tracking are wind farms Esperanza (50MW), Sajoma (50MW) and Sajoma 2 (50MW), and solar parks Girasol 2 (60MW) and Tornasol (70MW).
The balance of the company’s installed capacity comes from natural gas (435MW), heavy fuel oil and diesel (287MW), and coal (51.9MW).
For their part, Poseidón operates the wind farms Los Guzmancitos (48MW) and Los Guzmancitos 2 (46.8MW), the latter of which is in the ramp-up phase, and Pecasa manages the 52.5MW Guanillo wind farm.
The government has set a target for renewables to account for 25% of energy production in 2025 and 30% by 2030. To help mitigate the intermittent nature of wind and solar power, it has published guidelines for battery energy storage systems.
Another challenge is dispatch, due to high levels of transmission grid restrictions, along with elevated distribution losses.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Dominican Republic)
Caribbean, Central America power watch
A roundup of briefs from Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Costa Rica.
Dominican Republic registers heavy infra damage in Fiona aftermath
Hurricane Fiona swept the island, causing massive power and water cuts.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Dominican Republic)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Puerto Plata-lmbert wind farm, stage II (Jasper Caribbean Windpower)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Puerto Plata-lmbert wind farm, stage I (Jasper Caribbean Windpower)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Monte Plata Solar Phase II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Vientos del Jovero wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: San Pedro de Macorís waste to energy plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: El Soco Solar Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Calabaza photovoltaic project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Esperanza wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Sajoma II wind project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Sajoma I wind project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Dominican Republic)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Axis Solar S.R.L. (Axis Solar)
- Company: Ocecon S.A.
- Company: Energy Experts Now, EEN, SRL
- Company: Elecnor Dominicana
- Company: Comisión Nacional de Energía de República Dominicana (CNE República Dominicana)
-
Dominican Republic National Energy Commission, CNE, is a government agency tasked with promoting the sustainable development of the country's energy sector. CNE focuses on the c...
- Company: Koror Business SRL (Koror Business)