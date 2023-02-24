Mexico
News

Banobras to help finance Mexico City airport rail link

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
Passenger transport Development and Integration Bank Light rail / Interurban train Passenger terminals

Mexican development bank Banobras will grant a 5bn-peso (US$277mn) loan to the federal government to complete the 25bn-peso Lechería rail rail link between Mexico City and Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA) this year. 

Funds will be awarded through the bank’s infrastructure fund Fonadin, Banobras CEO Jorge Mendoza Sánchez told Forbes Mexico.

“Right now, in order not to stop the work, we are taking out a bridge loan of around 1.4bn pesos and we’re also going to get support from Fonadin of more than 5bn pesos,” Mendoza reportedly said. 

The 23km rail link has advanced very little since plans to make it the main transport access to the new airport in Mexico state were announced in 2020.

On Monday, infrastructure, communications and transportation minister Jorge Nuño Lara said the branch had reached 39% progress. In October, he reported 36% progress.

“Private investment will come along with Fonadin's investment for the operation and there will also be a loan from Banobras that is being structured, but the important thing is that for now and the next six months there are resources” to continue the project, said Mendoza. 

“It can reach around 7bn pesos but I don't think so many resources will be necessary. The rest will be with private capital and financing. The 5bn pesos is so that the work can be completed and it’s non-refundable,” he said. 

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Sedatu invests 186 million pesos in urban improvement works in Rosarito, Baja California

Sedatu invests 186 million pesos in urban improvement works in Rosarito, Baja California

There are four infrastructure projects to promote sports and culture in this region

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

The director of tourism board Fonatur, Javier May, said he was confident the Maya train will not be halted by any type of legal measure.

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year

Spotlight: 3 Mexican industrial areas set to boom with new investments

Spotlight: 3 Mexican industrial areas set to boom with new investments

Sound fundamentals seen facilitating LatAm rebound

Sound fundamentals seen facilitating LatAm rebound

Mexico: Four major infrastructure projects are advancing in Quintana Roo: SICT

Mexico: Four major infrastructure projects are advancing in Quintana Roo: SICT

Spotlight: Juego de Pelota’s stadium projects in Mexico

Spotlight: Juego de Pelota’s stadium projects in Mexico

Mexico's Maya train faces new legal obstacle

Mexico's Maya train faces new legal obstacle

Mexico’s water authority approves aqueduct project in Querétaro state

Mexico’s water authority approves aqueduct project in Querétaro state

Next administration could take over Mexico-Querétaro train

Next administration could take over Mexico-Querétaro train

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: ATCO México
  • ATCO México, the local subsidiary of Canadian holding group ATCO, is engaged in the development, construction and operation of energy infrastructure. Since its incorporation in ...
  • Company: Scania Comercial S.A. de C.V.  (Scania Mexico)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: FLSmidth México
  • FLSmidth S.A. de C.V. (FLSmidth México), the Mexican subsidiary of Danish equipment supplier FLSmidth & Co. A/S, supplies the minerals and cement industries with engineering, si...

Latest news

Banobras to help finance Mexico City airport rail link

Banobras to help finance Mexico City airport rail link

Italy’s Prysmian looking to meet LatAm's rising need for cables

Italy’s Prysmian looking to meet LatAm's rising need for cables

Neutral network FiBrasil deploys fiber for 1.3mn more homes in 2022

Neutral network FiBrasil deploys fiber for 1.3mn more homes in 2022

Hispasat planning to up its Latin America game

Hispasat planning to up its Latin America game

Mexico’s construction sector maintains upward trajectory

Mexico’s construction sector maintains upward trajectory