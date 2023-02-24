Banobras to help finance Mexico City airport rail link
Mexican development bank Banobras will grant a 5bn-peso (US$277mn) loan to the federal government to complete the 25bn-peso Lechería rail rail link between Mexico City and Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA) this year.
Funds will be awarded through the bank’s infrastructure fund Fonadin, Banobras CEO Jorge Mendoza Sánchez told Forbes Mexico.
“Right now, in order not to stop the work, we are taking out a bridge loan of around 1.4bn pesos and we’re also going to get support from Fonadin of more than 5bn pesos,” Mendoza reportedly said.
The 23km rail link has advanced very little since plans to make it the main transport access to the new airport in Mexico state were announced in 2020.
On Monday, infrastructure, communications and transportation minister Jorge Nuño Lara said the branch had reached 39% progress. In October, he reported 36% progress.
“Private investment will come along with Fonadin's investment for the operation and there will also be a loan from Banobras that is being structured, but the important thing is that for now and the next six months there are resources” to continue the project, said Mendoza.
“It can reach around 7bn pesos but I don't think so many resources will be necessary. The rest will be with private capital and financing. The 5bn pesos is so that the work can be completed and it’s non-refundable,” he said.
