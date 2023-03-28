Brazil
Brazil port regulator approves public consultation for new US$580mn terminal

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Port Operator Bulk commodity terminals Privatization Capex Port Licensing & Concessions Project Finance Multimodal Regulator Logistics / Supply Chains Port authorities Private Investment
Brazilian waterways and ports regulator Antaq authorized a public consultation on the construction and operation of Itaguaí port terminal ITG 02 in Rio de Janeiro state.

With the consultation, authorities aim to collect suggestions to prepare the construction notice and a leasing contract, which is a widely used mechanism in Brazil to attract private investment to the sector.

"The expectation is that the new project … will receive, throughout the contract, almost 3bn reais (US$576mn) in investments and increase the iron ore flow capacity through Itaguaí port, handling almost 400Mt over the contractual term," Antaq said in a press release.

Exact consultation dates will be announced shortly.

ALISEO 

Separately, Antaq approved a plan by logistics, energy and infrastructure services firm Aliseo to build and operate a terminal at Rio de Janeiro state’s Açu port.

The company will invest 535mn reais in the 161,000m2 terminal for handling and storage of general cargo, liquid and solid bulk.

Only approval by the ports and airports ministry remains pending.

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

