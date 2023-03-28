Brazil port regulator approves public consultation for new US$580mn terminal
Brazilian waterways and ports regulator Antaq authorized a public consultation on the construction and operation of Itaguaí port terminal ITG 02 in Rio de Janeiro state.
With the consultation, authorities aim to collect suggestions to prepare the construction notice and a leasing contract, which is a widely used mechanism in Brazil to attract private investment to the sector.
"The expectation is that the new project … will receive, throughout the contract, almost 3bn reais (US$576mn) in investments and increase the iron ore flow capacity through Itaguaí port, handling almost 400Mt over the contractual term," Antaq said in a press release.
Exact consultation dates will be announced shortly.
ALISEO
Separately, Antaq approved a plan by logistics, energy and infrastructure services firm Aliseo to build and operate a terminal at Rio de Janeiro state’s Açu port.
The company will invest 535mn reais in the 161,000m2 terminal for handling and storage of general cargo, liquid and solid bulk.
Only approval by the ports and airports ministry remains pending.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Brazil, China to foster opportunities for ports in energy sector
A draft of the MOU obtained by BNamericas calls for cooperation between the two nations.
Ecopistas plans to raise US$230mn for São Paulo highway works
The Ecorodovias unit will issue debentures to finance works on the Ayrton Senna-Carvalho Pinto highway.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Road Lot 3 - Varginha - Furnas (Road Concessions Program)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: MS-112 State Highway Concession, section spliced BR-158 Três Lagoas - Cassilândia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: East Dock Project (Moegão, Cais Leste)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: ERS-010 highway - Rodovia do Progresso
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Brasil Sul port
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Concession Hospital Souza Aguiar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Ferrogrão railway (EF-170)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: SP-333 highway, Florínea - Igarapava stretch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: First state railway of Mato Grosso
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Porto Central (Central Port) - Espírito Santo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grupo Socicam (Socicam)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Volkswagen Truck & Bus Indústria e Comércio de Veículos Ltda. (Volkswagen Truck & Bus)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Bracell Limited (Bracell)
- Company: Votorantim Cimentos S.A. (Votorantim Cimentos)
-
Votorantim Cimentos S.A. is a Brazilian producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and mortars for industrial clients. The firm has 40 production units in the country. Outside Bra...
- Company: Lajes Logística S.A. (Lajes Logística)
-
Lajes Logistica S.A. is a Brazilian logistics company controlled by Brazilian firm Sipasa Participações S.A (70%). In 2011 it obtained approval to build the Lajes port terminal ...
- Company: Coesa Engenharia Ltda. (Coesa)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Consultoria Paulista de Estudos Ambientais (CPEA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Suzano S.A. (Suzano Papel e Celulose)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...