Brazil
News

Brazil roundup: Air Liquide-Casa dos Ventos PPA, Petrobras-Shearwater MOU and more

Bnamericas Published: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Deepwater Innovation Conventionals Capacity Onshore Wind Electromobility Electric Power Producer Exploration / Drilling Capex Crude oil Power purchase agreement (PPA) Midstream Company Photovoltaic Engineering Contractor Company Upstream Company Natural Gas Shallow waters Mergers & Acquisitions Oil & Gas Companies Downstream Company Onshore Energy Storage Geological mapping / Surveys

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address