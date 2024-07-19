Brazil roundup: Fortescue’s green hydrogen plant, Enel’s capex, PPSA’s oil tender and more
Bnamericas Published: Friday, July 19, 2024
Capacity Trade Joint ventures Radial Electric Power Distributor Distributed Generation Onshore Wind Natural Gas Financing Photovoltaic Network Upgrades Rural Electrification systems Smart Grids Upstream Company Distribution Crude oil Green Hydrogen Regulator Primary Distribution Clean Energy Transition ESG Secondary Distribution Federal Government Deepwater Logistics / Supply Chains Climate change Private Equity and Asset Management Mergers & Acquisitions Substations Conventionals Investment Bank Tenders Electric Power Producer Capex
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.