Brazil roundup: Oil & gas output, power consumption and more
Bnamericas Published: Saturday, May 04, 2024
Electric Power Producer Consumption Crude oil Deepwater State Government Climate change Ratings Agency ESG Oil terminals Conventionals Logistics / Supply Chains Clean Energy Transition Midstream Company Legislation & Regulation Downstream Company Upstream Company Capacity Regulator Onshore Wind Natural Gas Oil & Gas Companies Federal Government Production Gas pipelines Port Operator
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.