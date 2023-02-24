Brazil will invest 22bn reais (US$4.28bn) in infrastructure this year, also to rebuild coastal areas destroyed by heavy rains.

Indirectly criticizing his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva tweeted, “in the last four years, it was 20bn reais. In one year, we will invest more in infrastructure than they invested in four years. We are going to rebuild the country and recompose civility in Brazil.” The Bolsonaro administration focused on private investment.

The government will also support road repairs in São Paulo state, which saw heavy rainfall.

"Lula has a clear intention to fuel public infrastructure investments because he sees this as an important means of stimulating the economy. Events such as the tragedy that happened in São Paulo, which highlight the need for state intervention quickly to support affected people and areas, will reinforce Lula's arguments," Mário Sérgio Lima, senior political analyst at Medley Global Advisors, told BNamericas.

Record rainfall has caused dozens of deaths, landslides and massive infrastructure damage. Government officials have visited the affected areas and promised federal aid. The officials said many problems were due to lack of public investment.

But while “there are many public investments in projects that end up paving the way for long-term economic expansion, it is necessary to have criteria. Investments that are disorderly, in addition to not generating the desired economic effects, can even cause inflationary pressure, due to increases in public expenses,” added Lima.

Higher government spending has caused concerns that scarce inputs like asphalt will go primarily to road paving.

The transports ministry and federal oil firm Petrobras created a working group to discuss measures to mitigate potential asphalt shortages. Petrobras produces asphalt at its refineries.

“We are going to create a working group to act in partnership in order to supply the market, given the intensification of the infrastructure works that we will carry out throughout the country,” transports minister Renan Filho said in a recent statement.